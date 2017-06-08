News By Tag
First Ecuadorian travel blogger in Scandinavia reveals the travel secrets of Galapagos & South Amer
Cristina Carpio Pettersen explores the wonders of South America on her blog "Travel to South America highlighting Ecuador & the Galapagos Islands" which details her travels & discoveries on the continent & the
"Travel to South America highlighting Ecuador and Galapagos" has been met with favorable reviews and high applause from early readers and is being hailed as a "unique guide to the islands and the mainland travel treasures." The hindsight perspective aims to educate the reader into making better decisions in their own travels to the South.
Carpio Pettersen is also the author of "Living Healthier Ideas", a holistic lifestyle blog and studies a Master in Hotel and Tourism Leadership – Universitetet i Stavanger – Stavanger, Norway. She has also attained a Communications and Public Relations – Master´s Degree Programme from University of Barcelona (Spain) an Associate of Arts (AA), Sales and Marketing Operations from University San Francisco of Quito (Ecuador) and is a certified tourist guide in English, Spanish and French with GuideCompaniet, Stavanger, Norway. She is married to Kjell Anders Pettersen, a Norwegian musician and festival organizer, and currently travels from Norway to Ecuador and the US, exploring flavors and sights for her incoming travel guides. For more information or to acquire the (free) ebook, visit http://www.visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com. You can learn more about Cristina Carpio Pettersen by visiting, http://www.visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com/
