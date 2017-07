Sofema Aviation Services offers Aviation Reliability Training!

Sofema Aviation Services offers 5 Day Open Reliability Training Eastern European and Russian Republic Price – 1225 USD / Delegate Please contact us for your "In Company" Training www.sassofia.com office@sassofia.com

Sofema Aviation Services is a leading training provider, one of our specialities is to deliver in depth reliability training with detail presentation of the mathematics behind reliability.

Whilst the primary purpose is to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Aircraft Maintenance Program, we can use the reliability program to support both the optimisation and development of the maintenance program.

A basic knowledge of statistical analysis, and how these principles are applied to reliability data. Using worked examples and raw reliability data, understand & apply the mathematical calculations associated with aviation reliability.

Provide guidance and interpretation with regard to data and findings drawn from calculated results. Guidelines on how to use Standard & Alert Level Deviation principles to set Upper Control Limits. A demonstration of various forms of data display & reporting that is employed by the typical large aircraft operator with a view to AMP enhancement & optimization.

Reliability data is also collected and analysed by the manufacturer as a tool to optimise the maintenance process and such information is typically considered by the MRB working groups. MSG 3 delivers a top down approach which focuses on the need to ensure either economic viability or to maintain the aircraft system, component or structure in an airworthy condition.

For each potential failure cause, the MSG-3 guidelines provide task oriented logic to determine the appropriate scheduled maintenance tasks. The resulting task oriented program consists of specific tasks, selected for a given functional failure consequence based on actual reliability characteristics of the equipment they are designed to protect.

The course is developed to provide for a practical approach to delivering an effective Reliability Program within the organisation and will be of immense benefit to anyone with responsibility for the reliability process or an obligation to perform audits of the reliability process.

The Benefits of an Effective Reliability Program
Performance Standards
Measures of Reliability
Operator Responsibilities
Structure and Development of the Reliability Program
Aircraft Maintenance Programme Reliability Considerations
The Origins of MSG-3
Aircraft Maintenance Fundamentals
Aircraft Maintenance Program – Developments
General Introduction to MSG-3 Process
Features and Benefits of MSG-3
MSG-3 Analysis Methodology
System and Power Plant Analysis
Structural Analysis
Zonal Analysis
EWIS / HIRF
Alert Level Deviation
Implementing an effective reliability system
The Mathematics behind the Reliability
Measuring Failure Rates
Rates and Chances of Failure
Reliability Programme Elements
Standard Deviation