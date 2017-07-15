News By Tag
PART M Regulatory Training – Twice the experience !
PART M Regulatory Training – Twice the experience ! with Sofema Aviation Services (www.sassofia.com) and EASAOnline (www.easaonline.com)
3 Day Part M intensive EASA Compliant Regulatory Training unbeatable prices highly experenced UK Instructor with a Bonus!
What is the most effective way of learning Part M – Online or Classroom Training? Wellin the UK September 2017 you can have the Best of Both Worlds.
Delegates who sign up for our 3 day Part M classoom Training at Manchester airport will receive free access to www.easaonline.com Part M Foundation Course.
What better way to prepare for an intensive classroom training than to go through an online course at your own pace to introduce you to the subject matter and to provide an understanding of the concepts which which you will neeed to become familiar.
Unbeatable price Part M 3 days 755 GBP 11th – 13th September with free access in advance of the Classroom course to www.easaonline.com Part M Foundation Course.
About EASAOnline
EASAOnline (EOL) is a service provided by SAS, offering a range of EASA compliant online video & regulatory courses.
The training courses are designed to be both effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate.
Through its Learning Management System (LMS), EOL is able to offer a number of tailored services to support our major clients with in-company courses covering internal procedures and "mini" training courses.
The portfolio of available training courses is constantly being expanded and includes all the 145 recurrent training courses, ESDS, SMS, Maintenance Planning and Production Planning. As well as the generic courses which are loaded and available for all users. There are company specific courses, which can only be accessed by your nominated delegate.
For addtional details please see HERE (https://sassofia.com/
https://sassofia.com/
or email office@sassofia.com
