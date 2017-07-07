News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EASAOnline.com is pleased to offer Foundation Courses Compliant with EASA Standards and Regulations
At first it might seem obvious. They are the records, which demonstrate the maintenance performed on aircraft. However as we dig a little deeper we uncover a set of rules and regulations which describes exactly what we mean by both Aircraft Technical
What are Aircraft Technical Records?
At first it might seem obvious. They are the records, which demonstrate the maintenance performed on aircraft. However as we dig a little deeper we uncover a set of rules and regulations which describes exactly what we mean by both Aircraft Technical Records as well as Aircraft Continuing Airworthiness Records.
.
The regulatory rules, which we must follow prescribe not just what we should look after, but also for how long we need to retain the records. In addition the need to maintain the records in a safe and secure manner.
According to a description provided by EASA, Technical records are the means to assess the airworthiness status of a product and its components. Incomplete technical records may lead to a wrong assessment with safety risk.
It is of paramount importance that we maintain our Aircraft Technical Records to the highest possible standard. Poor or missing Technical Records may devalue an aircraft or compromise its certificate of airworthiness so it is important to understand the basic requirements and obligations of Aircraft Technical Records Management. Let's not underestimate the importance of the technical records, without documentary evidence supporting the airworthiness status of the aircraft simply it would not be allowed to fly.
Typically Part M Requirements relate to Continuing Airworthiness Records and Aircraft Records primarily relate to Part 145 Technical Records.
However there are difference to discuss and in addition there are other Aircraft Technical Records which are relevant to either the Part M organisation or the Part 145 Organisation.
Technical Records Administrators are typically members of the Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) within a PART M organisation or as a member of the 145 Engineering and Documentation Team.
The retention period is different for different records and we need to be able to clearly identify which records we are referring to and for how long they should be kept.
Continuing Airworthiness Records (CAR) typically include:
- The Status of Airworthiness Directives (AD's);
- The Status of Service Bulletins (SB's);
- Certificates of Release to Service;
- The Aircraft Technical Logs are considered as continuing airworthiness records but only for a period of 3 years.
- The Modification Status of the Aircraft;
- Life limited Parts (Components which must be removed at a certain frequency typically cycles or aircraft hours);
- A record of Airworthiness Reviews also form part of the continuing airworthiness records.
- Additionally Continuing Airworthiness Records include the aircraft repair history going back to birth (delivery).
CAR includes the recording of all the hours cycles and landings in the aircraft and engine and propeller log books.
In addition it provides for evidence that the maintenance which must be performed on the aircraft has in fact been performed and that in respect of each maintenance check there is a Certificate of Release to Service (CRS).
What other Aircraft Technical records are available?
Well not all records are considered essential for continuing airworthiness and in fact in accordance with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) It is actually permissible to dispose of some records.
These records have a specified retention period after which they are not considered necessary by EASA – however there may be other reasons to maintain such records, so to be sure it is the organisation policy to dispose of these records.
Ideally a procedure should be developed to manage the records, so that a consistent approach will be evident.
Note that EASA regulations concerning disposal is by no means an instruction and ultimately it is the decision of the Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) or the Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO).
Log Books
The Aircraft Airframe Log Book, Engine Log Book, APU Log Book and Propeller Log Book all form part of the continuing airworthiness records are on kept for the life of the aircraft (providing in the case of the engines that they are fitted to the aircraft).
The Aircraft Technical Log book (which is mandatory for Commercial Air Transport Aircraft ) is not considered in the same way that the above log books and is managed using different rules.
For example the Aircraft Technical Log book as opposed to the Airframe technical log book (which is a different document) may be discarded after 3 years.
Such practice may not be the policy of the organisation however, what about the responsibility of the EASA145 organisation?
In fact the EASA Part 145 organisation must ensure that the Continuing Airworthiness Records (CAW) are passed to the CAMO to enable entering into the Technical record within the time limit which is 30 days.
For details regarding the EASA Aircraft Technical Records Foundation course (or any other training) please email: office@sassofia.com
Contact
Sofema Aviation Services
***@sassofia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 07, 2017