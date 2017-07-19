News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arts education and technology students keep cool with Kamairi Cooper, Motivational Speaker
People Involved in Motivating Our Students Higher (PIMOSH) welcomes Kamairi Cooper, Motivation and inspirational to its Guest Speaker Series, Ross Woodward Classical studies, 185 Barnes Ave, New Haven.
Students in Summer Intensive Arts Education & Technology are able to feature on productions of educational content for books, movies/video, music and more The program was co-founded by Patrina and Pierre Reddick (mother/son)
PIMOSH works with students through State of CT Department of Children and Families, City of New Haven, New Haven Board Of Education, Empower New Haven, YALE University School of Medicine's Consultation Center, and wherever students are found. Referrals come through parents, teachers, clergy, other involved adults, and community members.
This summer's roster of great motivational people includes the following: (1) Elijah Brown, Martial Artist; (2) Logan West, Former PIMOSH student and Miss Teen USA; (3) Kamairi Cooper; Motivational Speaker; (4) Captain Patricia Hellinger, 1st Female Captiain, NHPD; and (5) Yvonne Renee Davis, 2017 Awards Recognition and Closing Ceremony Key Note & International correspondent FOX TV.
Students will hear from Mr. Cooper on Thursday afternoon, July 20, 2017, Ross Woodward Classical Studies Magnet School at 1PM. Ice Cream social is immediately following and it's all free, so tell a friend.
With Kevin's passionate, engaging, and fun personality, he connects with audiences immediately and delivers content they can connect with and use immediately.
As PIMOSH wraps up summer 2017 and get ready for year-round academics, it is grateful for the quality of community folks who get involved in the motivating process. This is crucial to the success of today's youth, and student learners of all ages. Also, with this being an extremely hot summer, the air condition at Ross Woodward is greatly appreciated as well. At PIMOSH, the mission is to make learning simple and fun, so Mr. Cooper among all 2017 guest speakers are an absolute match for enrolled students.
For more information on PIMOSH Network, to find academic tutorial & mentoring or arts, education and technology programs for students k-12, go here now, and please share, like, and make comments based on what you've found: http://www.pimosh.net
People Involved in Motivating Our Students Higher is on a mission making learning simple & fun through arts, education, and technology, and would like to invite you join in on the motivation today!
Media Contact
Patrina Reddick, MSW
203-617-8839
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 19, 2017