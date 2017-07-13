Country(s)
Crestwood Associates LLC Achieves the 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics
Crestwood Associates is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales performance and innovation
"Each year we recognize Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Ron Huddleston, CVP, One Commercial Partner. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Crestwood Associates for their achievements this past year, their dedication to their customers, and their innovation with Microsoft technologies."
Crestwood Associates is dedicated to supplying valuable solutions that help customers achieve a competitive advantage. Through their close relationship with the teams at Microsoft, Crestwood maintains strong expertise throughout the Microsoft stack to provide innovative solutions, robust services and unparalleled value to their customers.
"We are honored and so proud of our team for earning membership in the Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle," said Brian McGuckin, Partner and Co-owner of Crestwood Associates. "We have been providing Microsoft Dynamics solutions to our clients for almost 20 years. It feels great to consistently be recognized by Microsoft and to be among the best of the best."
Crestwood leverages innovative technology, specialized expertise, and strategic partnerships to fuel the growth and transformation of organizations across the United States. As a top Microsoft, Acumatica and Greentree partner, Crestwood provides a comprehensive portfolio of ERP and CRM solutions. Crestwood is also a Microsoft Tier 1 Cloud Solutions Provider, offering its clients the flexibility to choose the best deployment approach for their business whether that is on-premises, hosted in our private cloud, via Azure, or a hybrid approach.
About Crestwood
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is a premier Gold Certified Microsoft Dynamics Partner and 10-time Presidents Club Award Winner. Crestwood delivers a variety of business solutions, including: Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics CRM (now called Dynamics 365), Acumatica Cloud ERP, and Greentree applications.
As a Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, Greentree and Acumatica US Partner of the Year, Crestwood represents some of the most trusted accounting, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) technologies available in the market. With over 19 years of award-winning experience, Crestwood serves clients across the country from its headquarters in Mount Prospect, Illinois and its five additional locations, including the newest office serving the Miami area.
From accounting and financial reporting, to CRM, manufacturing, distribution, payroll and human resources, Crestwood Associates provides the tools and quality services that help businesses perform above and beyond the competition. The Crestwood team is comprised of over 45 certified professionals who provide in-depth industry experience and functional expertise.
