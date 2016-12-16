Crestwood Associates Named to the 2016 Bob Scott's VAR Stars List

 

December 2016
Crestwood Associates
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Crestwood Associates is pleased to garner a spot on the 2016 Bob Scott's VAR Stars list for the third year running.

Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software. Many firms on the list are award-winners in other areas, such as Microsoft's President's Club, Accounting Today's Top VARs, and CIO Review growth series awards, all of which Crestwood Associates has achieved multiple times.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

Bob Scott has published this list since 2009. "I was overjoyed to hear we have been named as a VAR Star again," said Brian McGuckin, Partner at Crestwood Associates LLC. "In 2016 we grew our business significantly, including two acquisitions and investments in better tools to run our business. We recognize that our team of consultants and developers are the best in the industry — they execute on our commitment to excellence every day," offered Brian McGuckin, partner and co-founder of Crestwood Associates.

To learn more about the top Bob Scott VAR Stars for 2016, check out the PDF.

About Crestwood Associates
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is a premier Gold Certified Microsoft Dynamics Partner and 10-time Presidents Club Award Winner. Crestwood delivers a variety of business solutions, including: Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics CRM (now called Dynamics 365), Acumatica Cloud ERP (http://www.crestwood.com/products/acumatica-cloud-erp/), and Greentree (http://www.crestwood.com/products/greentree-erp/) applications. From accounting and financial reporting, to CRM, manufacturing, distribution (http://www.crestwood.com/industries/distribution-management), payroll and human resources, Crestwood Associates provides the tools and quality services that help businesses perform above and beyond the competition. The Crestwood team (http://www.crestwood.com/about/our-team/) is comprised of over 45 certified professionals who provide in-depth industry experience and functional expertise.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years. He has published this information via the "Bob Scott's Insights" newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About Progressive Media Group, Inc.

Progressive Media Group (PMG) www.PMGB2B.com is a leading online media company that provides business-to-business (B2B) marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a highly qualified and engaged audience through their portfolio of lead generation programs, industry-specific Web sites, email newsletters, Web seminars, live events, podcasts, content/reviews, custom publishing and direct marketing databases focusing on the nonprofit, healthcare and accounting professionals.

