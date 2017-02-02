Crestwood Associates Wins Acumatica US Partner of the Year

 

1 2 3 4
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Acumatica announced at their 2017 annual conference, Crestwood Associates has been named Partner of the Year for 2016 in North America.  "This year, we are honored to recognize the expertise and commitment from Crestwood Associates and name them as the Acumatica Partner of the Year in 2016," Jon Roskill, CEO Acumatica. This prestigious designation was awarded to Crestwood for demonstrating business excellence and customer satisfaction in delivering innovative Acumatica systems.  The Partner of the Year Award recognizes license growth and innovation, as well as Crestwood's deep technical expertise, and their ability to drive adoption and help customers get results with Acumatica's cloud-based ERP solution. This year, the race to Partner of the Year was a nail-biter, with over 250 partners competing for the title.

Brian McGuckin, partner at Crestwood offered, "I deeply value the recognition from Acumatica, and I would like to call out the tireless efforts and outstanding talent of our internal Acumatica implementation team. They set the bar high. We would not be here without them."

Additionally, two of Crestwood's employees earned the prestigious Acumatica MVP Award.  Mike Aichinger and Jeff Williams, both Senior Acumatica Consultants at Crestwood Associates, were recognized as leaders in the industry.  The Acumatica MVP award honors people in the Acumatica community who share their expertise, knowledge and dedication to the platform and product.

About Crestwood Associates
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is a premier Gold Certified Microsoft Dynamics Partner and 10-time Presidents Club Award Winner. Crestwood delivers a variety of business solutions, including:  Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics CRM (now called Dynamics 365), Acumatica Cloud ERP, and Greentree applications. From accounting and financial reporting, to CRM, manufacturing, distribution, payroll and human resources, Crestwood Associates provides the tools and quality services that help businesses perform above and beyond the competition. The Crestwood team is comprised of over 45 certified professionals who provide in-depth industry experience and functional expertise.

About Acumatica
Acumatica is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications such as Financials, Distribution, CRM and Project Accounting, powered by a robust and flexible platform.

