Crestwood Associates LLC Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 for Second Year
Ranks No. 4472 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 56%
This list represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
"Crestwood Associates LLC is thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list again this year. We appreciate Inc. for honoring rapidly growing privately held companies like ours, acknowledging our hard work and accomplishments,"
The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list's history.
"It validates our strategic plan," McGuckin said. "Very few ERP and CRM partners make this list. We owe this success in no small part to our hardworking, innovative and dedicated staff. They serve our clients in new and different ways, making the relationships stronger and more rewarding for both parties."
The average company on the list achieved a three-year growth of 433%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $200 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 640,000 jobs over the past three years, or about 8% of all jobs created in wcj the entire economy during that period. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.
About Crestwood Associates
Founded in 1998, Crestwood Associates LLC is an Illinois-based ERP and CRM technology company. We focus on Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365, CRM, Acumatica, and Greentree ERP solutions. Crestwood works with over 700 customers, has offices in 5 states, including our newest offices in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. We serve clients across the US and Canada. We strive for collaborative relationships with our clients and endeavor to make the complex simple.
Whether you need overall guidance, specific skilled training, or a complete soup-to-nuts system, we have the professionals and experience to get the job done.
