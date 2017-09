Crestwood Associates LLC Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 for Second Year

Ranks No. 4472 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 56%

-- Crestwood Associates LLC, an award-winning provider of ERP and CRM solutions to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide, is proud to announce that it has been named one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second straight year. With a ranking of #4472, Crestwood climbed 34 positions from its ranking in 2016.This list represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of(available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list's history.The average company on the list achieved a three-year growth of 433%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $200 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 640,000 jobs over the past three years, or about 8% of all jobs created in wcj the entire economy during that period. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000."The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.Founded in 1998, Crestwood Associates LLC is an Illinois-based ERP and CRM technology company. We focus on Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365, CRM, Acumatica, and Greentree ERP solutions. Crestwood works with over 700 customers, has offices in 5 states, including our newest offices in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. We serve clients across the US and Canada. We strive for collaborative relationships with our clients and endeavor to make the complex simple.Whether you need overall guidance, specific skilled training, or a complete soup-to-nuts system, we have the professionals and experience to get the job done.