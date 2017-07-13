News By Tag
r2c Online to host a series of free Earned Recognition seminars
At the free event, delegates will gain first hand insight into how Earned Recognition could benefit them, how fleet compliance enforcement will progress and how they can achieve best practice in a quickly evolving industry. They will have the chance to talk to leading industry figures and key stakeholders involved in designing the scheme as well as enjoying lunch and refreshments.
The seminars will feature guest speakers from key bodies including DVSA and the FTA, alongside presentations from best practice fleet operators. They will be held at various UK locations, with the first to be held at Sheffield's Bramall Lane stadium on Tuesday 5th September.
Nick Walls, Managing Director at r2c Online, commented, "We're excited to provide these informative seminars to transport professionals and fleet operators hungry to learn about how the Earned Recognition scheme can benefit their business. The seminars will focus not only on Earned Recognition, but the wider question of how digital solutions will transform future compliance enforcement."
r2c Online are independent providers of digital solutions for leading fleet management. Responsible for helping 18,000 fleets and 800 workshops across the nation, they have become the go-to platform for online vehicle compliance.
Transport professionals wishing to book a place or find out more about these free events should call 0114 399 2430 or email earnedrecognition@
