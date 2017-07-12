 
U.S. Navy Commander (Retired) Scott Johnson Joins Shutts & Bowen LLP as Senior Attorney

 
 
Scott Johnson
Scott Johnson
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- United States Navy Commander (Retired) Scott G. Johnson joins Shutts & Bowen LLP in its Tampa office as a Senior Attorney in the firm's Government Contracts and Corporate Law Practice Groups.

Scott brings 15 years of legal experience and 24 years of Naval service to his position. At Shutts, Scott will represent Federal Government Contractors as well as public and private, domestic and international clients in all facets of their business activities.

"Scott brings a unique perspective to our Federal Government Contractor and Corporate Law Practice Groups, as well as to our clients," said Alan Higbee, Managing Partner of Shutts' Tampa office. "His experience brings a new dimension to our already strong Federal Government Contracts and Corporate practice areas."

Prior to joining Shutts, Scott served as the Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, Chief of Operational Law at the United States Central Command, which is headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and covers 20 nations in the Middle East, central and south Asia. Previously, he held several notable legal positions, including Staff Judge Advocate to Special Operations Command Central and Staff Judge Advocate to Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Scott deployed to Afghanistan in 2006 where he successfully led the effort to help the Afghan National Army establish its Military Justice System.  Before becoming a Navy attorney, Scott served as a Naval Flight Officer participating in three deployments to the Western Pacific and Middle East flying anti-submarine and reconnaissance missions.

Scott earned his J.D. from the University of Florida's Levin College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in diplomacy and foreign affairs from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He resides in Lithia, Fla., with his wife and two daughters.

About Shutts & Bowen LLP: Established in 1910, Shutts & Bowen is a full-service business law firm with more than 260 lawyers in offices in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach.  Learn more about Shutts & Bowen at www.shutts.com.
Source:Shutts & Bowen
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
