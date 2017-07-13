Country(s)
Comparison Study of Fundoscopic Exam of Pediatric Patients Using D-EYE™ Method and Conventional Indirect Ophthalmoscopic Methods
Fundoscopic imaging using the D-EYE™ smartphone-based retinal imaging system reliably detects the presence of fundus abnormalities and has good reliability in assessing c/d ratios.
"We are very pleased by the clinical research effort Dr Suh and his collaborative team have done with the D-EYE Retinal Imaging System stated Spencer Lee, D-EYE Vice President of Marketing and Sales. "D-EYE is slowly creating the re-birth of the important direct ophthalmoscopy examination. All new medical devices require a trial run towards clinical acceptability. This smartphone-based mobile telemedicine system will help reduce missed clinical diagnosis not easily found with the traditional ophthalmoscope. Dr. Suh and team captured some amazing examples of the fundus images D-EYE can see."
As indicated in the July 2017 issue of the Open Journal of Ophthalmology, published byScientific Research Publishing (SCRIP), a study was performedby a team of researchers from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children's Hospital and Medical Center to determine the utility in a clinical setting to detect and document ocular pathology in the pediatric population using the D-EYE Retinal Imaging System™.
Methods: Patients ages 3-18 years old underwent dilated fundus examinations by masked examiners using the video function of the D-EYE application while indirect ophthalmology was performed by a pediatric ophthalmologist. The examiners independently analyzed the D-EYE videos for the presence or absence of abnormalities, cup-to-disc (c/d) ratios and optic nerve size and color. The D-EYE video findings were compared to indirect ophthalmoscopy findings.
Results: The study included 172 eyes from 87 patients. In comparing D-EYE to indirect ophthalmoscopy for detecting fundus abnormalities, the sensitivity was 0.72, specificity was 0.97, positive likelihood ratio (LR) was 27.8, and negative LR was 0.29. he agreement rate between the D-EYE video graders for the c/d ratio within a value of 0.1 was 97.0%. Multiple, distinct abnormalities were discovered using the D-EYE device, including nystagmus, optic nerve hypoplasia, optic disc edema, peripapillary atrophy, disc pallor, and optic disc drusen.
Conclusion: Fundoscopic imaging using the D-EYE™ smartphone lens reliably detects the presence of fundus abnormalities and has good reliability in assessing c/d ratios. The video capability is useful in patients with nystagmus or those who are poorly compliant with the examination and allowed for effective teaching by the pediatric ophthalmologist.
"The D-EYE system is a promising alternative to conventional fundus-viewing methods, Dr. Donny Suh, lead researcher of the Omaha team stated. "By utilizing the advanced technology of smartphone cameras with D-EYE, the fundoscopic exam can feasibly be attained efficiently and effectively throughout clinics worldwide with the telemedicine potential to create greater collaboration between non-ophthmologists and ophthmologists. Sharing exam results with patients and parents aid in a better understanding of their disease.
Image Descriptions:
(A) D-EYE image of a normal optic disc. (B) D-EYE image of an optic nerve coloboma. (C) D-EYE image of a 0.5 c/d ratio. (D) D-EYE image of an optic disc in a patient with a congenital cataract and nystagmus. (E) D-EYE image of optic nerve hypoplasia and peripapillary atrophy. (F) D-EYE image of a patient with Wyburn-Mason Syndrome. (G) D-EYE image of a patient with an optic nerve pit. (H) D-EYE image of optic disc pallor. (I) D-EYE image in a patient with a congenital cataract
About U. Nebraska Medical Center
Disciplined, strategic and visionary. UNMC leaders are committed to advancing the quality of life in Nebraska and beyond. This diverse group, which represents all corners of the United States and the world, ensures that UNMC's research, education and patient care rank among the best. Through collaboration and strategic goals, challenges are faced and conquered. Together, their experiences and no-nonsense, can-do approach means a more vibrant academic health science center and a stronger economy for all Nebraskans.
About Children's Hospital and Medical Center
Children's Hospital & Medical Center has a rich history based on community involvement and service to children. The original Children's Memorial Hospital was founded in 1948 by Dr. C.W.M Poynter, Dean of the University Medical Center, and Henry Doorly, Publisher of the Omaha World-Herald, with a vision that no child in need of medical care would be turned away due to the inability to pay. Our Mission: To improve the life of every child - through dedication to exceptional clinical care, research, education and advocacy. Our vision: To be a global leader for children's health.
About D-EYE
Founded in 2014, with offices in Padova, Italy and Truckee, CA. Developed in conjunction with Incubator M31 Italia, Srl and technology company Si14, Spa, the company's first product is the revolutionary D-EYE Smartphone-based Retinal Imaging System™ focusing on eye care. The system works in harmony with smartphones, allowing medical professionals to examine patients' retina for various health issues.
