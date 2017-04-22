News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
D-EYE™ Introduces ImageSelect™ Application Upgrade Enhances Retinal Examination Results and Sharing
Allows examiner to convert high definition videos into single images, edit, store and immediately share with other specialists for further patient assessment.
"ImageSelect™
With the lens properly aligned and 1 cm from the pupil, the acquisition protocol followed is to pan the retina, starting from the posterior pole and then moving to the upper, nasal, inferior, and nasal peripheral retina to the equator. Colour high definition videos of the retina encompassing the posterior pole, including the macula, optic disc, and peripheral retina are obtained and can be converted to single images after the video is completed.
The ImageSelect™
"Working closely with many D-EYE users over the last several months, our applications team has created customizable settings that the user can adjust based on the color and pigmentation of the patients' eye delivering clear and sharp final exam images of the patient", stated Scarpa. "This digital capability really improves direct ophthalmoscopy in comparison the traditional ophthalmoscope and will add greater detail to a patient examination"
Another essential improvement included with ImageSelect™
A LAN share feature has been developed that moves the onboard application based HIPAA compliant patient file to a local network for Windows PCs and Macs. This type of operation allows users to share data with Patient Information (PHI)
A (confidential)
Images and videos with no patient information can be sent via email, instant messaging, social media and Apple AirDrop™ so multiple colleagues can assist with further assessment of the exam.
"D-EYE is working towards bringing more efficient and time savings smartphone based patient assessment platforms to the medical market that can be easily integrated with a patient record while adhering to a high standard of patient privacy on a global basis", stated Scarpa. "The addition of ImageSelect™
The patent pending D-EYE lens uses the light source and camera of smartphones to perform direct ophthalmoscopy when examining patients. D-EYE is currently being used by Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, Neurologists, Paediatricians, Endocrinologists, Hospitalists, Primary Care and Emergency Medical Physicians, Nurse Practitioners to name a few of many specialists who have discovered how easy it is to perform an ophthalmoscopy.
D-EYE and the D-EYE 2.0 Application can be used with the iPhone 5, 5S, SE, 6, 6S, 6+, 6S+ iPhone 7.
To learn more: http://www.d-
Media Contact
Spencer Lee
D-EYE, Srl
spencer.lee@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse