D-EYE names Grafton Optical UK Distributor and Announces iPhone 7 ImageSelect™ Application at the Royal College of Ophthalmology Congress

-- D-EYE™, a leading developer of advanced devices for mass health screenings and data analytics, announced today the introduction of D-EYE 2.0 ImageSelect™at the Royal College of Ophthamology Congress, a new application version of the company's digital eye examination and retinal screening tool that adapts today's smartphone technology to allow physicians to view and record high-definition images and video of the posterior of the eye.The advanced, affordable D-EYE retinal examination device is a small lens add-on that turns an iPhone smartphone into a digital ophthalmoscope-camera capable of recording and transmitting video and still images of the retina for screening and evaluating vision health. Completely portable, lightweight, learn how to use in minutes, the D-EYE system is the"We believe that D-EYE will help usher in a new era of eye care screening and the monitoring of serious eye related diseases like Glaucoma and advanced Diabetic Retinopathy and many other retinal pathlogies of children and adults. Its portability and affordability means that any practitioner, can be equipped with this sight-saving tool, making critical eye examinations more accessible for earlier detection and treatment," said D-EYE CEO and founding member, Alberto Scarpa.D-EYE also announced the appointment of Grafton Optical, one of the UK's leading suppliers of ophthalmic instruments, equipping and servicing independent and larger chain opticians, ophthalmologists as well as Britain's hospitals and eye care clinics and institutions. Grafton will continue to support several relevant UK based research studies and comparison evaluations being conducted at hospitals and institutions in the UK including Sunderland's Eye Hospital, U. of Liverpool, City University Optometry School and Moorefield's Eye Hospital."We are indeed fortunate to have Brian Bowles and the Grafton team supporting D-EYE in the United Kingdom. They represent some of the most highly regarded names and products in ophthalmic medicine. Furthermore, their reach within the ophthalmic specialty is unmatched, giving D-EYE exposure to a broad spectrum of eye specialists and general clinicians across the UK," Scarpa noted.The only truly portable digital ophthalmoscope capable of digitally imaging the retina, the low-cost D-EYE patented lens simply attaches to an Apple smartphone, positioned over the phone's camera lens and LED light source, enabling the phone to capture high-definition video and still images of the interior of the eye. The latest introduction of the D-EYE 2.0™ application provides step-by-step instructions, allows users to record a video of the retina of either a miotic or mydriatic eye in seconds. The examiner can select individual frames from the video and save as individual images that can be saved to a detailed patient file as a PDF and shared with colleagues anywhere in the world - in seconds - while meeting international patient privacy standards."There really is nothing like the D-EYE system in the medical device market, today. Meeting major international medical device regulatory requirements, the D-EYE system offers all medical professionals a remarkably affordable, portable and easy-to-use tool and built-in application to examine the retina," said Brian Bowles, Managing Director at Grafton. "We know that major causes of blindness come from missed diagnosis at the GP level for lack of a good examination tool. Now all levels of caregivers from Opticians, Nurses, GP's to Emergency Care staff can perform a quick screening exam and forward to attending including ophthalmologists, neurologists and endocrinologists for consultation. Doctors can show their patients exactly what they see, explain why treatment is needed, and compare pre and post-treatment photos and videos", explained Bowles. "D-EYE is game changer for the basic ophthalmoscopy exam. Every medical professional who uses a traditional ophthalmoscope should have the D-EYE lens in their pocket. D-EYE will undoubtedly revolutionize how the medical professional screens for disorders and diseases of the eye."