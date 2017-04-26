Country(s)
D-EYE™ Introduces ImageSelect™ Application to Enhance Pediatric Retinal Examination Results for New Born Infants and Young Children
Allows examiner to convert high definition videos of the retina into single images, edit, store and immediately share with other specialists for further patient assessment.
"Working closely with several pediatricians over the last several months, our applications team has created customizable settings that the user can adjust based on the color and pigmentation of the patient's eye, delivering clear and sharp final exam images of the patient," stated Scarpa. "This digital capability really improves the direct ophthalmoscopy examination in comparison to the traditional ophthalmoscope and will add greater detail to a patient examination."
Images and videos with no patient information can be sent via email, instant messaging, social media and Apple AirDrop™ so multiple colleagues can assist with further assessment of the exam.
"D-EYE is working towards bringing more efficient and time savings smartphone-based patient assessment platforms to the medical market that can be easily integrated with a patient record while adhering to a high standard of patient privacy on a global basis," stated Scarpa. "The addition of ImageSelect™
The patent pending D-EYE lens uses the light source and camera of smartphones to perform direct ophthalmoscopy when examining patients. D-EYE is currently being used by Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, Neurologists, Pediatricians, Endocrinologists, Hospitalists, Primary Care and Emergency Medical Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, to name a few of the many specialists who have discovered how easy it is to perform an ophthalmoscopy.
D-EYE and the D-EYE 2.0 Application can be used with the iPhone 5, 5S, SE, 6, 6S, 6+, 6S+ and iPhone 7.
Media Contact
D-EYE, Srl
Spencer Lee
