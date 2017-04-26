D-EYE™ Introduces ImageSelect™ Application to Enhance Pediatric Retinal Examination Results for New Born Infants and Young Children Allows examiner to convert high definition videos of the retina into single images, edit, store and immediately share with other specialists for further patient assessment. 1 2 Easy to screen a young child D-EYE Image on iPhone 5 PADUA, Italy - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- D-EYE Srl, a leading developer of retinal screening systems for smartphones, announced the introduction of ImageSelect™ , an enhanced application of the D-EYE 2.0 Apple smartphone-based digital ophthalmoscope. The application adds new and essential features to simplify clinician-based ophthalmoscopy screenings for Pediatricians. A free upgrade for all current D-EYE users is available from the Apple iTunes Store.



"ImageSelect™ creates the ability for the examiner to select specific frames from 30 second recorded videos and save as individual images to the patient record, enhancing retinal screening for newborn and young children, bringing tremendous improvement to a serious patient examination protocol," stated Alberto Scarpa, CEO of D-EYE.



The ImageSelect™ set-up feature allows the user to pre-set and post edit photo settings to adjust or enhance images.



"Working closely with several pediatricians over the last several months, our applications team has created customizable settings that the user can adjust based on the color and pigmentation of the patient's eye, delivering clear and sharp final exam images of the patient," stated Scarpa. "This digital capability really improves the direct ophthalmoscopy examination in comparison to the traditional ophthalmoscope and will add greater detail to a patient examination."



Another essential improvement included with ImageSelect™ is the easy "share and save" process of patient exams that can be stored externally from the smartphone and shared with other medical specialists for further patient assessment. The "share and save" process includes:



A LAN share feature has been developed that moves the onboard application- based HIPAA compliant patient file to a local network for Windows PCs and Macs. This type of operation allows users to share data with Patient Information (PHI).



A (confidential) PDF report including specific medical information and the exam results can be generated from the application.



Images and videos with no patient information can be sent via email, instant messaging, social media and Apple AirDrop™ so multiple colleagues can assist with further assessment of the exam.



"D-EYE is working towards bringing more efficient and time savings smartphone-based patient assessment platforms to the medical market that can be easily integrated with a patient record while adhering to a high standard of patient privacy on a global basis," stated Scarpa. "The addition of ImageSelect™ to our D-EYE Retinal Imaging Platform brings the important ophthalmoscopy protocol back to the forefront of an initial patient physical exam."



The patent pending D-EYE lens uses the light source and camera of smartphones to perform direct ophthalmoscopy when examining patients. D-EYE is currently being used by Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, Neurologists, Pediatricians, Endocrinologists, Hospitalists, Primary Care and Emergency Medical Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, to name a few of the many specialists who have discovered how easy it is to perform an ophthalmoscopy.



D-EYE and the D-EYE 2.0 Application can be used with the iPhone 5, 5S, SE, 6, 6S, 6+, 6S+ and iPhone 7.



