International smart agriculture project launched by Cognitive Technologies & Ural Federal University
A number of reputed agricultural holding companies in Latin America, including one of the largest producers of agricultural machinery and system integrators of Latin America, the Brazilian company SAGROS, have expressed their interest towards the programme.
The experts of the project estimate that the economic effect of "Ural Cognitive Agro" will exceed $350 mln.
The programme's pathway is designed until 2022, and it is expected that within this period more than 200 highly qualified specialists will be trained in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics related to smart agriculture challenges.
