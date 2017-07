International smart agriculture project launched by Cognitive Technologies & Ural Federal University

Cognitive Technologies

Contact

Ural Federal University

***@urfu.ru Ural Federal University

End

-- Cognitive Technologies – the leading developer of artificial intelligence for driverless cars – and Ural Federal University – listing as one of top-500 world universities (QS World University Ranking) – have recently launched the international smart agriculture project "Ural Cognitive Agro". Its main objective is to implement robotics and AI technologies into agricultural enterprises in order to provide a sufficient increase in their productivity. A significant part of the project is devoted to educational programmes, which include internships for specialists and students in groundbreaking projects related to neural networks and computer vision in agriculture.A number of reputed agricultural holding companies in Latin America, including one of the largest producers of agricultural machinery and system integrators of Latin America, the Brazilian company SAGROS, have expressed their interest towards the programme.The experts of the project estimate that the economic effect of "Ural Cognitive Agro" will exceed $350 mln.The programme's pathway is designed until 2022, and it is expected that within this period more than 200 highly qualified specialists will be trained in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics related to smart agriculture challenges.Ural Federal University's website: http://www.urfu.ru/ en