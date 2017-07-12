Country(s)
XRBIA Developers Ltd. picks SimpleCRM as its Sales, Digitial Marketing & Ticketing Platform
Xrbia will use SimpleCRM to manage the entire end-to-end sales & support operations for its real estate business.
In the second quarter of 2017, XRBIA Developers Ltd. (XRBIA), signed an agreement with SimpleCRM for providing a comprehensive CRM solution to help XRBIA effectively manage end-to-end operations of its highly sought-after real estate projects and upcoming developments. After an exhaustive evaluation of several CRM platforms & solution providers in India, XRBIA chose SimpleCRM because of its comprehensive set of relevant domain features, demonstrated ease of use, powerful native mobile apps, flexibility and scalability.
XRBIA team was looking for an effective CRM solution for managing large scale marketing campaigns done by their 150+ call centre team and for handling subsequent enquiries, bookings received for their Projects. There was also a pressing need to enhance customer experience at the time of booking and post bookings customer service, where the SimpleCRM Customer Mobile App was to be utilised. There was need for improved process efficiency that required seamless integration with systems in supporting/backend departments like SAP.
"We, at Xrbia, are convinced that SimpleCRM's comprehensive set of features would enable effective management of the end-to-end operations of our real estate business processes and contribute towards overall customer satisfaction. We are happy to work with reliable technology partners like SimpleCRM, who can help us in achieving our company's vision to build 100 future ready cities by 2030" says Mr. Thirumoorthy Karpur, IT Head, XRBIA.
"SimpleCRM team is very excited to partner with Xrbia. We are confident of delivering a CRM solution that will become a powerful technology differentiator for Xrbia in the competitive real-estate market", says Rahul Kumar, Sr. CRM Consultant, SimpleCRM.
Xrbia plans to use SimpleCRM for activities such as:
- End-to-end management of Operations from initial lead generation till final bookings and customer support post unit possession.
- Overall reporting of back-end processes via integration with SAP systems for inventory management and price policy schemes.
- Digital marketing via campaigns and social media integrations for lead generation.
- Call-center performance metrics and calculation of incentives and payout to channel partners.
- Rolling out digitally connected customer concept by enabling customers to connect with Xrbia via customer portal, mobile apps, social media and others.
About Xrbia Developers Ltd.
With over 30 million sq. ft. of existing land under development and 119 million sq. ft. of planned projects, Xrbia is on its way to be a leader in the Indian market. Presently Xrbia is building across 18 locations in India and has launched 40,000 houses as part of various projects. Xrbia is on a mission to build world-class cities that meet the demands of the modern consumer as well as the needs of the surrounding environment;
About SimpleCRM:
SimpleCRM is a tech startup that provides enterprise class, highly scalable, comprehensive and cost-effective CRM solutions for mid-sized and large enterprises in Asia. SimpleCRM boasts of a top-notch CRM product, a professional team having an expereince of 350+ CRM projects, and prominent customers with thousands of CRM users. SimpleCRM is headquartered in Singapore and has presence in India (Nagpur, Bangalore, Mumbai) and Sri Lanka (Colombo).
