Administrative Staff College of India (A S C I) picks SimpleCRM

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) for Higher Education.

Administrative Staff College of India (A S C I)

Contact

Mangesh Deshmukh, Marketing Manager.

***@simplecrm.com.sg



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12642495/1 Mangesh Deshmukh, Marketing Manager.

End

-- Administrative Staff College of India ( A S C I) signed an agreement with SimpleCRM for providing a comprehensive solution to help A S C I effectively manage end-to-end operations of its highly sought-after Management Development Programs (MDPs). After an exhaustive evaluation, A S C I chose SimpleCRM because of its comprehensive set of relevant features, scalability, and strong reference-able customers like IIM-Ahmedabad.sayssaysSimpleCRM is available as SaaS solution on secure IBM Cloud and consists of:SimpleCRM's lead management software focuses on managing the entire Enquiry lifecycle - initial engagement till conversion to nomination and subsequent participant generated from various sources. Moreover, SimpleCRM can be accessed by the mobile workforce on their mobile phones and tabs. SimpleCRM facilitates higher Enquiry/Nomination to Participant conversion and enables targeted marketing to ensure higher growth and re-enrollment of alumni. Through use of Digital Marketing tools like in-built campaigns modules, b-school institutes can keep a track of their targeted audience for each program and get automated reports on the success (ROI) and status of their individual campaigns.Learn more about Sales Module and Digital Marketing Module SimpleCRM's Program management helps and improves process efficiency. It also helps in internal co-ordination required for Program management. By giving a 360 Degree view of the entire program related modules, such as, Sessions, Budget, Schedule, Participants, Faculty etc., it provides better management visibility and control to executive management. Additional modules also allow effective management of Travel Logistics, Accommodation-bookings, Library, Hostel facility etc. SimpleCRM also allows users to create PDF versions of program booklet, letters, case study, certificates, Invoices, etc.SimpleCRM's Participant Portal is designed to track participant personal details, program booking status, upcoming programs, history of programs attended, book and track travel details, download case study material, review program schedule (sessions), faculty profile, feedback/survey feature. It allows participants to get a 360-degree view of each program that they have enrolled and booked along with payment history. The built-in MI module is integrated with inter-departmental systems and provides real-time reporting related to participants, nominations, fees, enquiries, etc.The Administrative Staff College of India is an institution of excellence and national importance. Established in 1956 at the initiative of the government and the corporate sector, the Administrative Staff College of India (A S C I) Hyderabad is the first and foremost institution of its kind in the country, having pioneered post-experience management education in India. A S C I equips corporate managers, administrators, entrepreneurs and academicians with the skills to synthesize managerial theory and practice; and respond to the ever-increasing complexity of managerial issues confronting government, industrial enterprises and non-government organizations.SimpleCRM is a startup that provides enterprise grade, highly scalable, comprehensive and cost-effective CRM solutions for large enterprises in Asia, especially in Financial and Education domains. Organizations like Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), ITM Group of Institutions, Orchid International School, Union Assurance, Reliance Foundation, Karvy, HSBC-Invest Direct etc. are using SimpleCRM for managing sales, support and operations. SimpleCRM product suite is available both in on-premise model and cloud model (hosted on IBM cloud). SimpleCRM is headquartered in Singapore and has presence in India (development centres in Bangalore & Nagpur and sales & support offices in Mumbai & Delhi) and Colombo, Sri Lanka.