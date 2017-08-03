 

Karvy selects SimpleCRM for managing customer support operations of one of the largest public sector banks in India

Karvy to use SimpleCRM solution for supporting complaints, queries and service requests and delivering superior service to the bank's customers.
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Karvy Data Management Services Ltd (KDMSL) signed an agreement with Simpleworks Solutions Pvt Ltd (SimpleCRM) for providing the next generation CRM software to upgrade the existing, aging support-centre CRM at the bank. SimpleCRM team will leverage its significant CRM implementation expertise to deliver a faster, secure and more comprehensive solution for managing the bank's call-centre operations. SimpleCRM solution will be tightly integrated within the bank's IT ecosystem that includes Finacle, ATM switch, FTR, SMS, CLMS & ISO 8583 systems, CGRMS, RMCC, Avaya, etc.

"Karvy is using SimpleCRM for managing call-centre of one of the largest public sector banks in India. The team has been a great partner to us and has impressed us with their responsiveness, dedication and expertise in handling large scale CRM projects." Says Mr. Neehar Chaudhary Head – IT, Contact Centre Services, Karvy Data Management Services Limited

"We are very excited to partner with Karvy and are confident of successfully upgrading the bank's call-centre CRM." Says Mr. Mangesh Deshmukh, Sr. CRM Consultant, SimpleWorks Solutions Pvt Ltd.

About Karvy Data Management Services (KDMSL):
Karvy Data Management Services Ltd is emerging as a leading provider of business and knowledge process services by focusing on delivery of business services for clients through an innovative framework that is directly tied to improving service delivery along the value chain. With a reach across the length and breadth of the country and an CMMi Level 3, ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 compliant service delivery mechanism, KDMSL delivers services that result in customer success stories through a collaborative approach with clients. KDMSL's capabilities in large scale process management services across industry verticals is making it a partner of choice for leading organizations in the country. KDMSL is a fully owned subsidiary of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), incorporated in April 2008 and is head quartered at Hyderabad.

About SimpleWorks Solutions Pvt Ltd (SimpleCRM):
SimpleCRM is a tech startup that provides enterprise class, highly scalable, comprehensive and cost-effective CRM solutions for mid-sized and large enterprises in Asia. SimpleCRM boasts of a top-notch CRM product, a professional team having an experience of 350+ CRM projects, and prominent customers with thousands of CRM users. SimpleCRM is headquartered in Singapore and operates through its subsidiary in India along with a sales & support office in Sri Lanka.

