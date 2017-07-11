Eight Tips to Taking Advantage of Seller's Real Estate Market

Country(s)
OVIEDO, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Noting that Central Florida real estate market continues to be hot, Waypointe Realty says there are things every buyer should do to take advantage of this cycle.
"The market is very hot right now, in fact inventory is low and sellers are at a premium," said Jenelle Ferrer, President of Waypointe Realty. "But, that doesn't mean there aren't steps every buyer can take to prepare to get take advantage of the market and maximize value in their purchase. The fact is that about a third of the homes listed today are under contract within two weeks -- the largest on record since 2010."
To take advantage of the market, Ferrer suggests that buyers:
Do your homework – decide what features you want and how much you are willing to pay for them before you start your search
Be realistic – there is no such thing as a perfect home so be flexible and be ready to compromise
Get a home inspection – it's one thing to trust, but another to know for sure what you are buying, get a home inspection and a warranty from the seller for defects
Know your moving date – go into the negotiation with the knowledge of the date you need to move and any flexibility you may have
Decide your future – confirm your long-term goals before you search, confirming whether this is a temporary home or your forever residence
Fine-tune your finances – get your credit score in line and get prequalified for a mortgage
Don't ask friends – rely on the opinions of one or two people you trust, more than that will only confuse and confound you
Work with a Realtor – professional advice in this fast-changing market is your best insurance of making the best purchase possible
