Ten Ways to Maximize Your Home's Value in a Hot Resale Market
Waypointe Realty Offers Tips After Reaching $2.3 Million in Home Sales in 2017
"The market is very hot right now, in fact, there are not even enough buyers to purchase the resales now listed," said Jenelle Ferrer, President of Waypointe Realty. "We had a record-breaking first quarter this year, and anticipate that our sales will exceed $5.5 million by year's end. And, that success gave us pause to suggest ten ways buyers can prepare their homes for resale in order to set their properties apart in a very competitive marketplace, and maximize profits when they sell."
Ferrer suggests:
Clean the outside of your home – pressure wash, eliminate clutter, throw away trash, repaint parts of the home that need it
Repair anything that doesn't work – fix plumbing, appliances and anything that are not functional
Shine everything – if it should shine, buff it up and make everything look new and not dull
Spend a day organizing – get rid of things, eliminate clutter and make your closets and drawers appealing
Make your home a welcome sight – repaint the front door, add flowers and plants, do whatever it takes to make the entrance inviting
Watch those feet – as crazy as it sounds, buying a new welcome mat is not a bad idea, a small expense for a good way to say you are "home"
Update your landscaping – one of the best investments you can make is to improve your landscaping, a small cost for a huge visual payoff
Get rid of clutter – the old saying is that if you haven't used It in a year, get rid of it - clutter is a turn-off to prospective buyers
Tone things down – bright and unusual colors may sway prospective buyers in the wrong direction, so don't take the chance, tone colors down
Make things smell good – you know how you feel when you walk into a candle store? That wonderful smell is enticing and attractive - try it!
Whether you are buying or selling, Waypointe Realty is the right choice for your real estate needs.
Waypointe Realty is Oviedo's premiere real estate company, focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate through the complexities of real estate and securing value on their next real estate transaction.
