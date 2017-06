Ten Ways to Maximize Your Home's Value in a Hot Resale Market

Waypointe Realty Offers Tips After Reaching $2.3 Million in Home Sales in 2017

Waypointe logo

Contact

Mark Hoewing

***@gmail.com Mark Hoewing

End

-- Central Florida-based Waypointe Realty announced today that it had more than $2.3 million in gross sales in the first quarter of 2017 in only its second year of operation. The area's market has been very strong and, as reported by theearlier this year, "Home values throughout Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Lake counties are expected to increase 5.7 percent during the next year — the highest rate among the country's top 100 metro areas, according to real estate analytics firm Zillow.""The market is very hot right now, in fact, there are not even enough buyers to purchase the resales now listed," said Jenelle Ferrer, President of Waypointe Realty. "We had a record-breaking first quarter this year, and anticipate that our sales will exceed $5.5 million by year's end. And, that success gave us pause to suggest ten ways buyers can prepare their homes for resale in order to set their properties apart in a very competitive marketplace, and maximize profits when they sell."Ferrer suggests:pressure wash, eliminate clutter, throw away trash, repaint parts of the home that need itfix plumbing, appliances and anything that are not functionalif it should shine, buff it up and make everything look new and not dullget rid of things, eliminate clutter and make your closets and drawers appealingrepaint the front door, add flowers and plants, do whatever it takes to make the entrance invitingas crazy as it sounds, buying a new welcome mat is not a bad idea, a small expense for a good way to say you are "home"one of the best investments you can make is to improve your landscaping, a small cost for a huge visual payoffthe old saying is that if you haven't used It in a year, get rid of it - clutter is a turn-off to prospective buyersbright and unusual colors may sway prospective buyers in the wrong direction, so don't take the chance, tone colors downyou know how you feel when you walk into a candle store? That wonderful smell is enticing and attractive - try it!Whether you are buying or selling, Waypointe Realty is the right choice for your real estate needs. Contact them today at 407-801-9914 or visit www.WaypointeRealty.comWaypointe Realty is Oviedo's premiere real estate company, focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate through the complexities of real estate and securing value on their next real estate transaction. Our white glove service means that buyers and sellers receive superior service throughout the entire real estate process. www.WaypointeRealty.com