 
News By Tag
* Real Estate, Oviedo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oviedo
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Ten Ways to Maximize Your Home's Value in a Hot Resale Market

Waypointe Realty Offers Tips After Reaching $2.3 Million in Home Sales in 2017
 
 
Waypointe logo
Waypointe logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Real Estate, Oviedo

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Oviedo - Florida - US

Subject:
* Earnings

OVIEDO, Fla. - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Central Florida-based Waypointe Realty announced today that it had more than $2.3 million in gross sales in the first quarter of 2017 in only its second year of operation. The area's market has been very strong and, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel earlier this year, "Home values throughout Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Lake counties are expected to increase 5.7 percent during the next year — the highest rate among the country's top 100 metro areas, according to real estate analytics firm Zillow."

"The market is very hot right now, in fact, there are not even enough buyers to purchase the resales now listed," said Jenelle Ferrer, President of Waypointe Realty. "We had a record-breaking first quarter this year, and anticipate that our sales will exceed $5.5 million by year's end. And, that success gave us pause to suggest ten ways buyers can prepare their homes for resale in order to set their properties apart in a very competitive marketplace, and maximize profits when they sell."

Ferrer suggests:

Clean the outside of your home – pressure wash, eliminate clutter, throw away trash, repaint parts of the home that need it
Repair anything that doesn't work – fix plumbing, appliances and anything that are not functional
Shine everything – if it should shine, buff it up and make everything look new and not dull
Spend a day organizing – get rid of things, eliminate clutter and make your closets and drawers appealing
Make your home a welcome sight – repaint the front door, add flowers and plants, do whatever it takes to make the entrance inviting
Watch those feet – as crazy as it sounds, buying a new welcome mat is not a bad idea, a small expense for a good way to say you are "home"
Update your landscaping – one of the best investments you can make is to improve your landscaping, a small cost for a huge visual payoff
Get rid of clutter – the old saying is that if you haven't used It in a year, get rid of it - clutter is a turn-off to prospective buyers
Tone things down – bright and unusual colors may sway prospective buyers in the wrong direction, so don't take the chance, tone colors down
Make things smell good – you know how you feel when you walk into a candle store? That wonderful smell is enticing and attractive - try it!

Whether you are buying or selling, Waypointe Realty is the right choice for your real estate needs. Contact them today at 407-801-9914 or visit www.WaypointeRealty.com

Waypointe Realty is Oviedo's premiere real estate company, focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate through the complexities of real estate and securing value on their next real estate transaction. Our white glove service means that buyers and sellers receive superior service throughout the entire real estate process. www.WaypointeRealty.com.

Contact
Mark Hoewing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Oviedo
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Oviedo - Florida - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Waypointe Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share