News By Tag
* Realtor
* Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Benefit in a Hot Real Estate Market With a 1+ Acre Property
Waypointe Realty Offers Tips on How to Maximize Your Property Value in a Niche Market
"We specialize in the niche market of homes with larger lot sizes," said Jenelle Ferrer, President of Waypointe Realty. "That means that it is essential to differentiate our listings to highlight the benefits of a bigger yard. It also means that Waypointe Realty must help sellers maximize the value of their property by showcasing the existing features of a larger lot."
Here are a few things Ferrer suggests:
- Study the homes in your immediate area to determine relative lot sizes, recent sales and appraised values
- Focus marketing efforts on the size of the lot in comparison to other homes in the vicinity
- Highlight advantages like corners lots and location, if it can enhance security and privacy
- Invest in landscaping and ensure that the yard is manicured during the selling process
- Don't forget flowers, color throughout the property can be very appealing and attractive
Whether you are buying or selling, Waypointe Realty is the right choice for your real estate needs. Contact them today at 407-801-9914 or visit www.WaypointeRealty.com
Waypointe Realty is Oviedo's premiere real estate company, focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate through the complexities of real estate and securing value on their next real estate transaction. Our white glove service means that buyers and sellers receive superior service throughout the entire real estate process. www.WaypointeRealty.com.
Contact
Mark Hoewing
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse