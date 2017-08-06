 
News By Tag
* Realtor
* Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1211109876

How to Benefit in a Hot Real Estate Market With a 1+ Acre Property

Waypointe Realty Offers Tips on How to Maximize Your Property Value in a Niche Market
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Waypointe Realty has made a career out of selling homes in the niche market of those with more than an acre of land. With the hot real estate market that exists in Central Florida, sales are happening relatively quickly, but there are ways to maximize your property value before the sale is final.

"We specialize in the niche market of homes with larger lot sizes," said Jenelle Ferrer, President of Waypointe Realty. "That means that it is essential to differentiate our listings to highlight the benefits of a bigger yard. It also means that Waypointe Realty must help sellers maximize the value of their property by showcasing the existing features of a larger lot."

Here are a few things Ferrer suggests:

- Study the homes in your immediate area to determine relative lot sizes, recent sales and appraised values
- Focus marketing efforts on the size of the lot in comparison to other homes in the vicinity
- Highlight advantages like corners lots and location, if it can enhance security and privacy
- Invest in landscaping and ensure that the yard is manicured during the selling process
- Don't forget flowers, color throughout the property can be very appealing and attractive

Whether you are buying or selling, Waypointe Realty is the right choice for your real estate needs. Contact them today at 407-801-9914 or visit www.WaypointeRealty.com

Waypointe Realty is Oviedo's premiere real estate company, focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate through the complexities of real estate and securing value on their next real estate transaction. Our white glove service means that buyers and sellers receive superior service throughout the entire real estate process. www.WaypointeRealty.com.

Contact
Mark Hoewing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Realtor, Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Waypointe Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share