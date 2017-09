Waypointe Realty Announces Ribbon-Cutting for New Office in Oviedo

Event Will Also Support Hope Helps Food Pantry, General Public Invited

-- One of Central Florida's most dynamic and growing real estate firms is opening an office in Oviedo, Florida and has announced a ribbon-cutting celebration set for Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The office will be located at 800 Westwood Square, W. Hwy 426, Suite F, Oviedo, FL 32765."We are so proud to open our first location in Oviedo and welcome everyone in the community to attend out ribbon-cutting celebration,"said Jenelle Ferrer, President of Waypointe Realty. "We will have food from Habaneros, drinks from ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, door prizes and music, so it should be a great time and we would love to have everyone drop by to say hello.""We also are proud to support the great work being done by Hope Helps Food wcj Pantry," Ferrer announced. "Everyone who brings a non-perishable item to the ribbon-cutting will not only get great food, drinks and entertainment, but a door prize ticket for every item they bring and the satisfaction of helping a wonderful local charity."Ferrer also expressed appreciation to the food sponsors, Capital Land Settlements and ADT Security Services and, the drink sponsor, The Mortgage Firm/Team Wilson. Door prizes are being offered by Marilyn Monroe Salon & Spa/Oviedo as well as Kandor Dental from the city as well. Music will be provided by DJ DM! Others interested in providing door prizes are encouraged to call Mark Hoewing at 407.916.9653.Whether you are buying or selling, Waypointe Realty is the right choice for your real estate needs. Contact them today at 407-801-9914 or visit www.WaypointeRealty.comWaypointe Realty is Oviedo's premiere real estate company, focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate through the complexities of real estate and securing value on their next real estate transaction. Our white glove service means that buyers and sellers receive superior service throughout the entire real estate process. www.WaypointeRealty.com