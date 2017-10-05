 
Industry News





Montro Bistro to Hold Fundraiser in Celebration of Fund for Homeless Women's Fifth Anniversary

 
MONTEREY, Calif. - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Please Join Us for a Fundraiser in Support of Fund for Homeless Women!

Join Us for Food, Wine and Laughter all for a Good Cause Fund for Homeless Women "Dedicated to shelter, safety and community"

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2017

Time: 5:30 to 7:30pm

Location: Montrio Bistro

414 Calle Principal, Monterey, CA 93940

·         SIP Award Winning Wines

·         SAVOR Chef Tony Baker Appetizers

·         SUPPORT Special Live Auction Item to be announced the night of the event

$65.00 per person / 100% of money raised will benefit Fund for Homeless Women.

Space is limited so make sure to purchase your tickets online or by calling.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-in-celebration-of-fund-for-homeless-womens-fifth-anniversary-tickets-33450274672

Or by calling: Reverend Michael Reid at 831-915-7799.

Fund for Homeless Women FIFTH ANNIVERSARY "Dedicated to shelter, safety and community"

Enjoy small bites and wine while supporting a great cause!
Source:Montrio Bistro
Email:***@chatterboxpublicrelations.com
Tags:Montrio Bistro, Fundraiser
Industry:Food
Location:Monterey - California - United States
