News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Montro Bistro to Hold Fundraiser in Celebration of Fund for Homeless Women's Fifth Anniversary
Join Us for Food, Wine and Laughter all for a Good Cause Fund for Homeless Women "Dedicated to shelter, safety and community"
Date: Thursday, October 5, 2017
Time: 5:30 to 7:30pm
Location: Montrio Bistro
414 Calle Principal, Monterey, CA 93940
· SIP Award Winning Wines
· SAVOR Chef Tony Baker Appetizers
· SUPPORT Special Live Auction Item to be announced the night of the event
$65.00 per person / 100% of money raised will benefit Fund for Homeless Women.
Space is limited so make sure to purchase your tickets online or by calling.
Tickets can be pre-purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Or by calling: Reverend Michael Reid at 831-915-7799.
Fund for Homeless Women FIFTH ANNIVERSARY "Dedicated to shelter, safety and community"
Enjoy small bites and wine while supporting a great cause!
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse