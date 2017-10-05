Montro Bistro to Hold Fundraiser in Celebration of Fund for Homeless Women's Fifth Anniversary

End

-- Please Join Us for a Fundraiser in Support of Fund for Homeless Women!Join Us for Food, Wine and Laughter all for a Good Cause Fund for Homeless Women "Dedicated to shelter, safety and community"Date: Thursday, October 5, 2017Time: 5:30 to 7:30pmLocation: Montrio Bistro414 Calle Principal, Monterey, CA 93940· SIP Award Winning Wines· SAVOR Chef Tony Baker Appetizers· SUPPORT Special Live Auction Item to be announced the night of the event$65.00 per person / 100% of money raised will benefit Fund for Homeless Women.Space is limited so make sure to purchase your tickets online or by calling.Tickets can be pre-purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-in-celebration-of-fund-for-homeless-womens-fifth-anniversary-tickets-33450274672Or by calling: Reverend Michael Reid at 831-915-7799.Fund for Homeless Women FIFTH ANNIVERSARY "Dedicated to shelter, safety and community"Enjoy small bites and wine while supporting a great cause!