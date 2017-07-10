 
Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110


UTM Inc Set To Launch First Ever Long Lasting Power Bank For Apple Devices on Indiegogo

An Apple Inspired Power Bank" - A power bank that charges all Apple devices including Macbook20017
 
 
BALLINA, Australia - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- UTM Inc announced today that it would be launching a seed round funding campaign using the Indiegogo.com platform effective from July 17, 2017. The company is targeting to raise some funds to launch its brand new POWER BANK "FLiFLi LifeBattery Air".

According to David Lee, the marketing Manager UTM Inc, FLiFLi LifeBattery Air will be the first most durable power long lasting power bank for Apple devices. In his words, he said," we have purchased and tried to use several AC power banks that were launched on crowd funding platforms, but none charged Macbook 2017 very well. We found that the output power is not enough to charge MacBook Touch Bar which needs more than 87W output, and this drove us to create LifeBattery to make full output power to 100W anytime, in any condition".

He further added that Apple Devices, especially MacBooks and iPhones need sensitive and exquisite electric wave flow to charge uninterruptedly, and that's what FLiFLi represents. The output port of FLiFLi is at the upper side to enable stable connection, unlike others which are by the side. It has elegant, sleek, curvy designs with colours that match Macbook 2017.

UTM expect to grow investor's confidence and widen its customer base. However, UTM Inc is offering everyone most especially Apple users to own this fantastic product by launching an Indiegogo campaign.

About UTM Inc

UTM was established in 2008 in Palisades Park, New Jersey . The Company enjoyed early success with the Launch of FLiFLi AirDrop for DJI Phantom Series on Amazon In April 2017. UTM has about thirty Engineers with the passion for developing new innovative products, is now seeking to crowdfund and develop its new ideas.

Check out the power Bank Here  https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/lifebattery-air-ac-bat...

And Here

https://youtu.be/366V8u3Nm78



