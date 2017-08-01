Majex-World's Smart Reversble USB cable & Organizer

First Ever USB Cable That Can Charge iOS From Both Sides And Android From One Side.

--Modern Tech Hub announced today that it would be launching a seed round funding campaign using the Indiegogo.com platform effective from August 7, 2017. The company is targeting to raise some funds to launch its brand-new USB cable "MAJEX".According to Mr. Jatin Chhabra the CEO Modern Tech Hub, MAJEX will be the first USB Cable that can charge iPhone, Android from both sides. Unlike others that charge from one side. In his words, he said," we have purchased and tried to use several USB cables that were launched on crowd funding platforms, but none charged iPhone, Tablets and Android from both sides. Also, we noticed most of these cables don't last long because they are made of fragile materials. Due to these problems, we decided to render solution to the USB CABLE problems iPhone, Android, and Tablets user are facing.He further stated that Majex USB cable would be the first most durable USB. It is made from a PU Leather which gives it a longer lifespan than the other cables, and it connects reversibly to any device. Also, Majex has elegant hand sewing design which makes it unique from other USB cables on the market. He added that Majex is internally made of pure copper and charges 30% faster. Mr. Jatin made it known that Majex features are numerous and unique. And to find out more about this one in town USB cable, click on the link below to see what Majex reversible cable is all about.Modern Tech Hub expects to grow investor's confidence and widen its customer base. However, Modern Tech Hub is offering everyone most especially Apple users to own this fantastic product by launching an Indiegogo campaign. And Every backer will get a free PU LEATHER Cable Organizer