March 2018





March 2018
IOTTY Announces the Launch of IOTTY Smart Switch

An Italian Smart Light Switch, With Built-In WiFi, Amazing Design and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration.
 
 
LONDON - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- After a successful crowdfunding campaign with over 300% funding, more than $150.000 raised and many positive reviews, IOTTY announces the first ever smart light switch for European market. A completely new technology for Europe, a modern-day tech Switch that can easily replace the classic Switch you have in your home and make it SMART without "hub" or control unit.

IOTTY is glad to introduce this elegant Smart Light Switch, which comes with an Intuitive App and works harmoniously with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to effortlessly control of all your home's lighting and access via voice.

"We're confident that our new technology, based on IOT (Internet of Things) paradigm, will change the way to think about Home Automation. No system, No hub. No work.

Our contemporary Italian designed Smart Switch is set for global launch, as it's ready for selling at the European central office and North America central office".


It's the fsbdt first Light Switch of its kind in Europe to integrate many unique advanced features, such as Built-In WiFi, Programmable backlight, Touch Screen, High-quality Tempered glass and easy "Plug & Play" Installation with no need to have any Home Automation system.

With IOTTY Smart Switch, you don't need to spend thousands to call a System Installer for your Smart Home. That's why IOTTY made its Smart Switch a Plug and Play Switch that does not need complex hard work, central hub or control unit.

People are already craving for IOTTY Smart Switch, see the success they recorded on Indiegogo here https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/iotty-smart-light-swit...

The Crowdfunding campaign is still running and it will be closed in March, during Light & Building trade Show at Frankfurt, where IOTTY will take part from 18 - 23 of March, 2018, for the official launch of IOTTY Smart Switch in Europe.

Contact
Mirabel Edward For IOTTY
***@eritagetv.com
End
Source:IOTTY
Email:***@eritagetv.com Email Verified
