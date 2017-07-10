News By Tag
Dr. Todd & Eugena Austin are having Success with the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program
Dr. Todd & Eugena Austin have been offering the ChiroThin Doctor Supervised Weight Loss Program for 10 months now at Austin Family Chiropractic in Virden. Both of them have now experienced personal success on the program as well.
The Doctor Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss Program was developed by one of Austin's former classmates at Logan College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, MO, Dr. Jason Strotheide. Both Dr. Todd & Dr. Jason are originally from Granite City, IL. Austin has been practicing at AFC in Virden since 1996. Both are 1993 Logan graduates.
Strotheide developed the program 6 years ago. Dr. Strotheide reports that over 750 U.S. chiropractic clinics now offer the program. "ChiroThin which is based around teaching its participants the way to eat to promote rapid weight loss and long term health and wellness has been responsible for over 85,000 Americans losing over 2,000,000 pounds in the last 6 years." says Strotheide.
Initially, Dr. Austin was a huge skeptic of the ChiroThin weight loss program and vowed that there was no way he'd ever offer it in his clinic.
Then late in 2015, Dr. Todd's wife Eugena wanted to try the ChiroThin program herself. Gena successfully lost 26 lbs in 6 weeks. After going off the program for a few weeks she went back on ChiroThin for another 6 weeks and lost 26 lbs more pounds. Since it had worked well for his wife twice and since some other chiropractors who's opinions he valued had told him that they too were having success with it, both personally and in their clinics, Austin decided to go ahead and offer ChiroThin.
Something strange happened to Dr. Todd though between his initial skepticism about ChiroThin and eventually implementing it into his chiropractic practice in 2016. Dr. Todd had always been thin and had struggled to gain weight. But once he hit the age of 45 his metabolism changed and he now had to worry about the battle of the bulge just like millions of other Americans. In the summer of 2015 Dr. Todd set out to lose weight his own way, by following a weight loss book written by another fellow chiropractor. Austin was successful although it took a while. He lost all 15 lbs he set out to lose, but it took 13 weeks (ie, 3 months) to do so. Between the Fall of 2015 and and the Spring of 2017, after suffering a bad weight training injury and getting out of shape, Dr. Todd had gained all 15 lbs back. After "growing out of" all but 2 of the 16 pair of dress pants hanging in his closet, and with the other 2 barely able to button closed, Eugena suggested it was time the two of them do ChiroThin together.
So the first weekend in May 2017 both Dr. Todd and Eugena went on the 6 week ChiroThin program as a team. She lost 32.2 lbs in 42 days. Dr. Todd lost all 15 lbs in just 17 days. After the ChiroThin "Losing Phase" Dr. Todd went on to the ChiroThin "Maintenance Phase" where he's now been since May 23rd. "The maintenance part of the ChiroThin program actually teaches people how to eat healthy for the rest of their lives" says Austin "as opposed to many of the fad diets out there." Dr. Todd has been working out again since going on the Maintenance Phase, 4 days per week for 7 weeks now, has maintained his weight loss and has added 3 lbs of lean muscle mass. "I honestly didn't believe in my wildest dreams that I could have lost 15 lbs in just 2 and 1/2 weeks!" said Dr. Todd. "This is definitely enough to get and keep me excited about ChiroThin, both as a middle aged guy and as a Chiropractic Physician."
Our biggest losers so far at our Northern Macoupin County clinic have been Gena on the female side losing 32.2 lbs in 6 weeks and a male patient named Tony who lost an impressive 40 lbs in 6 weeks! The Austins have thoroughly enjoyed helping other central Illinoisans to reach their personal weight loss goals with the ChiroThin program since September of 2016.
Dr. Todd has been a video blogger since 2009 and has produced several recent educational videos about the ChiroThin program and how it works including interviewing other ChiroThin healthcare providers. Those videos can all be seen at Austin's http://AskDrTodd.com blog or on his YouTube playlist (below):
https://youtu.be/
For pricing and more information about ChiroThin or to schedule your FREE Consultation with Dr. Todd & Eugena, please call the clinic at 217-965-3100 or email Dr. Todd at draustin@royell.net . If you're a person who only needs to lose in the neighborhood of 8 to 15 lbs we now have less lengthy ChiroThin options available to suit your needs as well.
Contact
Austin Family Chiropractic
North Mac Doctor Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss
217-965-3100
***@royell.net
