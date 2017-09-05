News By Tag
Dr. Austin Creates "Concussion Awareness" Videos in Honor of National Concussion Awareness Day
Todd W. Austin, a Chiropractic Physician from Austin Family Chiropractic in Virden, IL, has created a series of "Concussion Awareness" videos just in time for National Concussion Awareness Day, which will be Friday 9-15-17.
Although Austin counts his blessings that he's never personally suffered any concussions, he's helped to manage and treat dozens of patient's who were either suffering from acute concussion symptoms or the more chronic after effects of a concussive episode (ie, "Post Concussion Syndrome").
"Since Dr. Bennet Omalu's research on CTE or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (portrayed by actor Will Smith in "Concussion"
Austin just released the first 5 videos on both his YouTube Channel and his Austin Family Chiropractic clinic's facebook page over the past week. Topics released on video so far include: "Introduction to Concussions"
Dr. Todd plans to film at least 4 more episodes to add to his "Concussion Awareness" series in the coming months. Here is the link to the full "Concussion Awareness" playlist. Please check back often to view new videos once they too get uploaded.
https://www.youtube.com/
Here is video #1 which covers the "Introduction to Concussions"
Your feedback, questions and comments are always appreciated. Feel free to contact the clinic through the AFC facebook page, by calling 217-965-3100 or by leaving your comments in the comment section below any of the videos on YouTube.
Contact
Todd W. Austin, D.C.
217-965-3100
***@royell.net
