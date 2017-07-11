News By Tag
Lennar's Wyncrest Coming Soon; Now Accepting VIP Reservations
"This community combines fantastic floorplans and beautiful architecture with a stunning location," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "It sits high up on a crest, in a tucked away yet affluent location."
The four floorplans offered at Wyncrest include Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design. Of all home designs offered, sizes range approximately between 2,299 to 3,264 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-
Lennar offers their Everything's Included® program at this location, which simplifies the new home buying process all while adding tremendous value to every new home they build. At Wyncrest, homeowners will enjoy items such as quartz kitchen countertops, beautiful cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters and more all as standard — meaning they come at no additional cost to the buyer. Homes at Wyncrest will also be among the world's first homes to receive the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designation, an internationally-
Once completed, Wyncrest will offer a playground, basketball courts and a pagoda-style covered picnic area and community meeting space. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
