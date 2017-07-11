 
Industry News





Lennar's Wyncrest Coming Soon; Now Accepting VIP Reservations

 
 
Wyncrest will bring new Lennar homes for sale to Auburn.
Wyncrest will bring new Lennar homes for sale to Auburn.
 
AUBURN, Wash. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Seattle is proud to announce they will be releasing the first phase of homes for sale for their upcoming community of Wyncrest, which will open later this fall. The community offers four distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP list to learn more.

"This community combines fantastic floorplans and beautiful architecture with a stunning location," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "It sits high up on a crest, in a tucked away yet affluent location."

The four floorplans offered at Wyncrest include Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design. Of all home designs offered, sizes range approximately between 2,299 to 3,264 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms. The community's location enjoys lovely views of Auburn Valley and Mt. Rainier.

Lennar offers their Everything's Included® program at this location, which simplifies the new home buying process all while adding tremendous value to every new home they build. At Wyncrest, homeowners will enjoy items such as quartz kitchen countertops, beautiful cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters and more all as standard — meaning they come at no additional cost to the buyer. Homes at Wyncrest will also be among the world's first homes to receive the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designation, an internationally-recognized seal of approval for industry-agreed Wi-Fi standards, meaning no internet dead spots throughout the home.

Once completed, Wyncrest will offer a playground, basketball courts and a pagoda-style covered picnic area and community meeting space. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share