America Green Solar Shows TRANSPARENCY with Its Sustainability Report!

America Green Solar

America Green Solar

-- After knowing the shocking news about the G, America Green Solar emitted its sustainability report. The Company is committed to be part of the SOLUTION and wants to show how TRANSPARENT its actions are.The company's sustainability report is showing shocking results!Providing ZERO GAS EMISSION energy to businesses and homes, AGS has: SAVED about 7 million trees, TAKEN the equivalent of 176,000 cars off the road and REDUCED about 828,000 Metric Tons of gas emissions!As if It were not enough, AGS has also helped thousands of Americans save close to $2M by going solar, and to increase an average of 17,000 in property value!In addition, AGS has partnered with the top nonprofits and is poised for growth on a "" Model.THE BEST THING is that the company can do all of this within a 5-minute free consultation, which used to cost money on Groupon! All we need is the people's help to make that happen!Please refer to https://www.americagreensolar.com to know more!