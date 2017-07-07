Edureka launches Masters Program for technology professionals

 Creates specially curated learning paths to bridge global technology skill gap  Unlocks career paths starting at INR 54,900

-- India's leading edu-tech brand, Edureka, has taken a vital step forward in reaffirming its commitment to technology up-skilling, by announcing the launch of its new. The new program enables global learners to acquire future-proof skills through a repertoire of online courses, hand-picked by industry professionals, and aimed at unlocking lucrative technology careers.As part of the initial launch, Edureka has introduced two Masters Program offerings:Data-driven decision making is today the most vital spoke for any business, and unlocking insights from data is a highly-valued skill. The Edureka Big Data Architect Masters Programs curates a highly-lucrative career path, that allows professionals to become a skilled Big Data Architect. The courses in this program include Big Data & Analytics, Hadoop, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, SQL Database, Data Visualization, among others. Edureka offers all these courses at an attractive price ofCloud is the second name for enterprise IT today! With virtually everything moving to the cloud, there is a pressing need for experts who can play with the cloud. The Edureka Cloud Architect Masters Program lets you become a cloud master by helping you understand concepts of virtualization, software-defined networking, network infrastructures, physical and virtual storage, data center computing, backup and recovery technologies, disaster recovery and business continuity technologies, among others. The Cloud Architect Masters Program is priced atSpeaking about the launch of the new Program,, said "The current turmoil in the job market due to automation, proliferation of Robotics, AI and many other factors, can be overcome only by carefully up-skilling to stay relevant and in-demand. While this has been our commitment to learners since day one, our new Masters Program uncovers a whole new approach where we are helping learners chart on a career path, and future-proof themselves for a reasonable amount of time". Explaining the importance of up-skilling, he said, "I have always believed that with the Y2K phenomenon, the global slowdown, Visa regulations, the writing has always been on the wall. Every now and then, global incidents trigger job panic. The best and easiest way to guard yourself is to continually up-skill yourself. With our Masters Program, you are not just taking a course, you are becoming a master in a sphere of technology where professionals are in extreme demand." "Edureka learners have constantly embraced our courses and increasingly take our advice on shaping their technology careers. The launch of our Masters program is our response to this need. The program not just up-skills our learners on specific competencies but opens up long-term careers for the future as well" he added.Learners can still take advantage of Edureka's existing repertoire of 85+ courses across cloud computing, mobile development, analytics, big data, programming among others. However, the Masters Program offers hand-picked courses aimed at a specific competency as against individual skills., said, "Over the years, a vast majority of our learners came with fair knowledge of industry buzzwords, but did not really have a clue on where their careers could and should take them. Questions like 'I want to learn big data but where do I start and how will it affect my career', led us to believe that it would be a great help to our learner ecosystem if we could help them storyline their career and guide them through a structured skill-based program. This is the thought behind our Masters Program. We are initially starting with Big Data and Cloud, and by end of the year, we hope to introduce 8-9 more Programs."Edureka's Ridiculously Committed learning provides every learner with:ü Dedicated Learning Managerü Highly interactive live, online sessionsü Know-it-all Support Ninjas at your disposal 24x7x365ü Unlimited access to knowledge repositoryü Live projects with real-life data setsü Industry-recognized certificationEdureka is the world's largest online live education portal for working professionals. The company offers instructor-led courses supported by online resources, along with 24x7 on-demand support. Edureka has an unwavering commitment to help students complete their learning. (To help working professionals keep up with changing technologies and to cater to academic institutions inability to keep pace with changing needs).ü The Edureka journey: 5 years of existence, 50,000+ hours of classes, 500,000+ learners, 3000% growth.Vishnu Anand, Corporate Communications, Edureka7829789049Krithika Rao9739373689