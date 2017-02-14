 
News By Tag
* Omega Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Omega Healthcare recognized as the BPO Organisation of the year at the World HRD Congress 2017

The company is the proud recipient of awards in four categories underlining its position as a Great Place to Work
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Omega Healthcare

Industry:
Business

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Omega Healthcare Management Services Pvt. Ltd. has recently bagged four prestigious awards at the World HRD Congress 2017 held recently at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The theme for this year was 'You We Can'.

Omega Healthcare emerged as winner of the 'BPO Organisation of the Year' - Global HR Excellence Awards. It also won the 31st rank of 'Dream Companies to Work For', a category which saw over 460 companies participating from across multiple industries. Omega Healthcare is also the recipient of 'Excellence in Training & Development Award' which is an Overall Award for Best Results Based Training and 'Best Corporate Film Educating on Diversity & Inclusion.' The awards were given away by Marshall Goldsmith,Thought Leader & Leadership Thinker (World's No. 1 Coach) along with other dignitaries.

The event also saw some of Omega Healthcare's HR leaders being honored with prestigious awards.  Mr. Guruvayurappan, Vice President and Head - Human Resources was adjudged CHRO of the Year apart from being recognized as one of the Most Influential HR Leaders of the Year. Ms. Lalitha Shetty, Director Talent Management, bagged the "Woman in Leadership Award." Mr. Krishnan Bangaruswamy, Director Talent Acquisition, was awarded HR Professional of the Year as well as Most Influential HR Leaders in India.

All nominations for the award go through a rigorous six step process from receiving the entries to the final rankings. Entries pass through a thorough screening process after which they go to the Academic Council for their review. The entries are further evaluated by a Professional Council. As a fifth step, all shortlisted companies are requested to send their representatives for the Jury round and make a live presentation. After a detailed discussion and analysis, the final rankings are pronounced.

Speaking on the quadruple achievements, Mr. Guruvayurappan said, "We are simply pleased and honored to be recognized for the work we do and the world class people centric work culture we set here at Omega Healthcare. More so, being acknowledged on such a big platform not only encourages us, but motivates the people involved in enhancing our HR practices and attain better and strengthened strategic goals."

About Omega Healthcare:

Omega Healthcare is a well-established and rapidly expanding company in the healthcare BPO/KPO space with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Trichy & Bhimavaram (India) and Manila & Cebu (Philippines). Omega Healthcare specializes in providing offshore healthcare management services in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). With a growth rate of 30-35% year-on-year and employee strength of more than 11,000 people, the company handles high-end, value-driven work pertaining to medical coding and other revenue cycle management services and attracts some of the best talent in the industry. Omega Healthcare is ISO 9001 and 27001 certified, SSAE-16 certified, and HIPAA (www.hipaa.com) compliant.For further queries contact: darshita@prhub.com (+91-9711935748)
End
Source:Omega Healthcare
Email:***@prhub.com Email Verified
Tags:Omega Healthcare
Industry:Business
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PRHUB PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share