Omega Healthcare recognized as the BPO Organisation of the year at the World HRD Congress 2017
The company is the proud recipient of awards in four categories underlining its position as a Great Place to Work
Omega Healthcare emerged as winner of the 'BPO Organisation of the Year' - Global HR Excellence Awards. It also won the 31st rank of 'Dream Companies to Work For', a category which saw over 460 companies participating from across multiple industries. Omega Healthcare is also the recipient of 'Excellence in Training & Development Award' which is an Overall Award for Best Results Based Training and 'Best Corporate Film Educating on Diversity & Inclusion.' The awards were given away by Marshall Goldsmith,Thought Leader & Leadership Thinker (World's No. 1 Coach) along with other dignitaries.
The event also saw some of Omega Healthcare's HR leaders being honored with prestigious awards. Mr. Guruvayurappan, Vice President and Head - Human Resources was adjudged CHRO of the Year apart from being recognized as one of the Most Influential HR Leaders of the Year. Ms. Lalitha Shetty, Director Talent Management, bagged the "Woman in Leadership Award." Mr. Krishnan Bangaruswamy, Director Talent Acquisition, was awarded HR Professional of the Year as well as Most Influential HR Leaders in India.
All nominations for the award go through a rigorous six step process from receiving the entries to the final rankings. Entries pass through a thorough screening process after which they go to the Academic Council for their review. The entries are further evaluated by a Professional Council. As a fifth step, all shortlisted companies are requested to send their representatives for the Jury round and make a live presentation. After a detailed discussion and analysis, the final rankings are pronounced.
Speaking on the quadruple achievements, Mr. Guruvayurappan said, "We are simply pleased and honored to be recognized for the work we do and the world class people centric work culture we set here at Omega Healthcare. More so, being acknowledged on such a big platform not only encourages us, but motivates the people involved in enhancing our HR practices and attain better and strengthened strategic goals."
About Omega Healthcare:
Omega Healthcare is a well-established and rapidly expanding company in the healthcare BPO/KPO space with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Trichy & Bhimavaram (India) and Manila & Cebu (Philippines)
