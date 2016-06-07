 
GoodWorkLabs becomes a Google Certified Agency

It is one of the first few companies this year to make it to Google's Android Certified Agencies list across India, UK, Russia, Indonesia, USA and Canada.
 
 
BENGALURU, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- GoodWorkLabs, a leading Outsourced Product Development Company and UX design studio, that designs and builds mobile apps, software products and games, is now a Google Certified Android Developer Agency. This announcement came out after Google rolled out its list of top 25 developer agencies across India, UK, Russia, Indonesia, USA and Canada for 2017.

As part of this Developer Certification program, Google recognizes only a hand-full of organizations that have undergone the required training and have demonstrated expertise in building exceptional Android applications. By bagging this prestigious title, GoodWorkLabs has proven its excellence in terms of Android technology, design and mobile apps as a whole.

"This is by far the biggest recognition in the global industry that GoodWorkLabs is the leading company when it comes to building Android applications and related technologies. Google Certification has put us on the map of the best of the best agencies in the world," said Vishwas Mudagal, CEO and Co-Founder at GoodWorkLabs. "Having bagged this certification, our credibility has gone up many notches higher, which in turn has resulted in increased confidence in our capabilities by our growing customer base across geographies."

In June 2016, when Google first rolled out the Agency Program, they had quoted that "The Agency Program is an effort by Google's Developer Relation team to work closely with development agencies around the world and help them build high quality user experiences." (source: Techcrunch (https://techcrunch.com/2016/06/07/google-launches-new-cer...) )

As they continue this developer agency program in 2017, GoodWorkLabs is delighted to be part of an ecosystem that understands and excels at building Android technologies. This certification will also help clients make a more informed decision while looking for an agency to build Android apps.

Here is the list of the Top 25 Android Certified Agencies for 2017:

https://developers.google.com/agency/directory/

Sonia Sharma, Founder and MD at GoodWorkLabs, said, "There is no bigger certification authority than Google for an agency. Years of effort in perfecting UX, design and technology, and a vision to build apps that touch the lives of millions of users have brought us here today."

The benefits of becoming a certified Google developer agency are plenty, some of which include personalized training, priority support, dedicated content, and access to Google's developer relations teams. Certified Agencies will also get early access to upcoming developer products and will get help with UX reviews.

About GoodWorkLabs:

GoodWorkLabs (http://www.goodworklabs.com/) is a world-leading outsourced product development company that designs and builds mobile apps, software products and games for top clientele globally. With offices in Bangalore, Kolkata and San Francisco Bay Area, the company is growing at 500% year-on-year and has established itself as a premium tech provider for Fortune 500 companies and startups. The company is led by industry veterans Vishwas Mudagal, CEO & Co-founder, and Sonia Sharma, MD & Founder, and is a valued member of NASSCOM. For more information on GoodWorkLabs feel free to connect with us on GoodWorkLabs website- www.goodworklabs.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Goodworklabs), LinkedIn or Twitter (https://twitter.com/goodworklabs).
