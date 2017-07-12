News By Tag
ANSYS Acquires Computational Engineering International
Addition of engineering simulation visualization tools enables users to make faster, smarter product decisions
The merger of the physical and digital worlds is resulting in products that were once unimaginable, and companies are faced with an overwhelming number of design decisions compared to previous product generations. That is something only engineering simulation can feasibly provide in a timely and cost-effective fashion. Users need to quickly analyze the immense amount of data that simulation generates to make the right engineering and business decisions.By bringing together the world leader in engineering simulation with the top simulation visualization tool, ANSYS is offering the industry new insight as companies increasingly rely on simulation to develop tomorrow's products.
Headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, CEI has 28 employees and more than 750 customers around the world. Its flagship product, EnSight, is the premier solution for analyzing, visualizing and communicating simulation data.
"CEI has a long track record of success thanks to fantastic technology built by a world-class team,"said Mark Hindsbo, ANSYS vice president and general manager. "By bringing CEI's leading visualization tools into the ANSYS portfolio, customers will be able to make better engineering and business decisions, leading to even more amazing products in the future."
"We've worked with ANSYS informally for years, but now are thrilled to become part of this great company," said Anders Grimsrud, CEI president. "Joining ANSYS will give our customers access to the best engineering simulation technology on the planet, and EnSight will help ANSYS users make faster, smarter decisions. It's a win-win."
About ANSYS, Inc.
If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 75 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.
ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
