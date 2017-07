The American Legion Partners with The Tree of Health Center for Upcoming Classes

Jean O'Toole & Kayla Greco, JourneyDance & Zumba Instructors

Contact

The Tree of Health Center

***@tree-health.com The Tree of Health Center

End

-- The American Legion Post 86 is partnering with The Tree of Health Center (TTOHC) to bring a variety of classes to the community. They will be hosting Zumba, JourneyDance™and Breathwork classes. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding and supporting active military and their families, retired military and veterans as well as children and community charities.There are three classes that the TTOHC will be bringing to the American Legion. Zumba is perfect for everybody and every body. Zumba® Fitness classes are often called exercise in disguise because not only are they super effective but they are also super fun. Zumba classes will be held every Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will be hosted by Kayla Greco, a licensed Zumba® Fitness Instructor for 6 years who loves teaching and shares her passion for Zumba® by encouraging, motivating and helping people reach their own fitness goals while they participate in her classes.In JourneyDance™, attendees dance without mirrors to release judgement of themselves and others. Attendees will activate their imagination and utilize diverse forms of freestyle improvisational dance, yoga, ritual, theater and shamanism to a soundtrack of inspiring world music, creating a barefoot ecstatic celebration of the human spirit. JourneyDance™will take place on the third Thursday of each month, beginning on July 20 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Jean O'Toole, a certified JourneyDance™facilitator helping to bring the conscious dance movement across the globe.Breathwork classes will be coming to the American Legion in September with more information to come. They will be facilitated by Kyle Buller. Kyle received his B.A. in Transpersonal Psychology, where he was trained in shamanic healing techniques, Reiki, and Dreamshadow Transpersonal Breathwork (Origins in Homotopic Breathwork).All classes will be held at 20 Yates Ave, Newton, NJ, 07860. Zumba classes are $8 per person. JourneyDance™are $30 per person for general participants, $20 per person with five cans of food for the food pantry or $10 for seniors (62+), students with ID and visiting JourneyDance™faculty. To learn more, go online to http://tree- health.com/eventsnew/ 2017-07/ or call (973) 500-8813.The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center that provides personalized natural services to heal spirit, mind and body in a safe environment where the community can grow personally, professionally and socially through the use of its foundation MARCI® – Mindfulness, Awareness, Responsibility, Compassion and Intuition.