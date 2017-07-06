News By Tag
The American Legion Partners with The Tree of Health Center for Upcoming Classes
There are three classes that the TTOHC will be bringing to the American Legion. Zumba is perfect for everybody and every body. Zumba® Fitness classes are often called exercise in disguise because not only are they super effective but they are also super fun. Zumba classes will be held every Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will be hosted by Kayla Greco, a licensed Zumba® Fitness Instructor for 6 years who loves teaching and shares her passion for Zumba® by encouraging, motivating and helping people reach their own fitness goals while they participate in her classes.
In JourneyDance™
Breathwork classes will be coming to the American Legion in September with more information to come. They will be facilitated by Kyle Buller. Kyle received his B.A. in Transpersonal Psychology, where he was trained in shamanic healing techniques, Reiki, and Dreamshadow Transpersonal Breathwork (Origins in Homotopic Breathwork).
All classes will be held at 20 Yates Ave, Newton, NJ, 07860. Zumba classes are $8 per person. JourneyDance™
About The Tree of Health Center
The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center that provides personalized natural services to heal spirit, mind and body in a safe environment where the community can grow personally, professionally and socially through the use of its foundation MARCI® – Mindfulness, Awareness, Responsibility, Compassion and Intuition.
The Tree of Health Center
***@tree-health.com
