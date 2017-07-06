News By Tag
Neiman's Family Market Launches New Rewards Program Powered By AppCard
The program has launched in all 4 Neiman's Family Market locations across Michigan. "We have looked at loyalty programs on and off for our stores over the last 8 years. We saw a lot of programs that provided a lot of data about what our customers were buying, but we didn't have the staff to analyze the data across all our locations. AppCard has changed that for us," says Nate Neiman, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP Data Integrity at Neiman's Family Market.
With AppCard, Neimans has launched a program that awards 1 point for every dollar spent. Shoppers can redeem points for discounts and gas cards. In addition, shoppers will earn a $10 gift card after 10 filled prescriptions in their pharmacy. Neiman's shoppers are able to track their points balance, clip offers, and browse a digital circular via AppCard's mobile app, available for iPhone and Android devices. "AppCard has worked with us to build a custom rewards program that we really feel will drive loyalty while also making our customers experience more satisfying,"
With the AppCard platform, Neiman's leadership will gain visibility into their shoppers' preferences to deliver personalized, relevant offers to delight their shoppers and ultimately earn their loyalty. "AppCard provides us with a dedicated account manager and support staff who mine the data to bring us campaigns that will drive sales and customer engagement. We have found our partnership with AppCard has helped to level the playing field with the big box corporate retailers and given us the tools to compete through customer loyalty. That is what we have been looking for, and what every small independent needs," Neiman concludes.
"Our team of data scientists and marketing experts have worked closely with Neiman's to develop a custom rewards program that their shoppers will love," says Merrick Rosner, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at AppCard. "Our mutual goal is to deliver a seamless and personalized shopping experience at every touchpoint, and we continue to work with Neimans' partners and team to achieve this."
"We are delighted to announce the launch of the Neiman's Family Perks loyalty program this week. We're committed to continue to working hand in hand with Neiman's to leverage advanced shopper insight to provide personalized shopping experiences that keep customers coming back." Yair Goldfinger, CEO and Co-Founder at AppCard.
About Neiman's Family Market
Neiman's is family owned & operated since 1983. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and quality.
About AppCard
AppCard, a personalized marketing and CRM platform for grocers, uses smart data capture and machine learning to analyze, target, and engage with customers. The technology empowers businesses to deliver the right message, to the right customer, at the right time via text, email, and push notifications. For more information about AppCard for Independent Grocers, visit http://pages.appcard.com/
