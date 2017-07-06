 
News By Tag
* Grocery
* Food Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Clair
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Neiman's Family Market Launches New Rewards Program Powered By AppCard

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Grocery
* Food Retail

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* St. Clair - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

ST. CLAIR, Mich. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Neiman's Family Market, a Michigan-based grocer, has partnered with AppCard, the personalized marketing and rewards platform, to launch their Neiman's Family Perks loyalty program.

The program has launched in all 4 Neiman's Family Market locations across Michigan. "We have looked at loyalty programs on and off for our stores over the last 8 years. We saw a lot of programs that provided a lot of data about what our customers were buying, but we didn't have the staff to analyze the data across all our locations. AppCard has changed that for us," says Nate Neiman, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP Data Integrity at Neiman's Family Market.

With AppCard, Neimans has launched a program that awards 1 point for every dollar spent. Shoppers can redeem points for discounts and gas cards. In addition, shoppers will earn a $10 gift card after 10 filled prescriptions in their pharmacy. Neiman's shoppers are able to track their points balance, clip offers, and browse a digital circular via AppCard's mobile app, available for iPhone and Android devices. "AppCard has worked with us to build a custom rewards program that we really feel will drive loyalty while also making our customers experience more satisfying," Neiman continues.

With the AppCard platform, Neiman's leadership will gain visibility into their shoppers' preferences to deliver personalized, relevant offers to delight their shoppers and ultimately earn their loyalty. "AppCard provides us with a dedicated account manager and support staff who mine the data to bring us campaigns that will drive sales and customer engagement. We have found our partnership with AppCard has helped to level the playing field with the big box corporate retailers and given us the tools to compete through customer loyalty. That is what we have been looking for, and what every small independent needs," Neiman concludes.

"Our team of data scientists and marketing experts have worked closely with Neiman's to develop a custom rewards program that their shoppers will love," says Merrick Rosner, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at AppCard. "Our mutual goal is to deliver a seamless and personalized shopping experience at every touchpoint, and we continue to work with Neimans' partners and team to achieve this."

"We are delighted to announce the launch of the Neiman's Family Perks loyalty program this week. We're committed to continue to working hand in hand with Neiman's to leverage advanced shopper insight to provide personalized shopping experiences that keep customers coming back." Yair Goldfinger, CEO and Co-Founder at AppCard.

About Neiman's Family Market

Neiman's is family owned & operated since 1983. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and quality.

About AppCard

AppCard, a personalized marketing and CRM platform for grocers, uses smart data capture and machine learning to analyze, target, and engage with customers. The technology empowers businesses to deliver the right message, to the right customer, at the right time via text, email, and push notifications. For more information about AppCard for Independent Grocers, visit http://pages.appcard.com/grocers

Contact
Nikki Dever
***@appcard.com
End
Source:
Email:***@appcard.com
Posted By:***@appcard.com Email Verified
Tags:Grocery, Food Retail
Industry:Technology
Location:St. Clair - Michigan - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share