New Wedding Planning Program by CC
Jump Start Your Wedding Planning Program with CC's Celebrations and More
Jump Start Your Wedding Program is unique as it is a program built for the couple who is starting out planning their wedding and wants some help and direction with where to begin. It also can lead you to considering hiring a wedding planner full time to assist you with all your planning needs.
This program is for those who can not afford a wedding planner or is the DIY couple, but wants help along the planning way with advice, suggestions, direction, etiquette advice and a suite of tools to help you with the planning process. The suite of tools is a web based application that hosts your checklists, guests, seating, design studio(which is based just like Pinterest) , contacts (vendors and venues) and a Wedding Website too!
So if you are on the go, working full time, going to school, in the military or a stay at home mom this is perfect for you! This program was built with the couple in mind!
I love what I do and I want to share with all of you my years of experience. I know that not everyone can afford a wedding planner or feels like they do not need one. But you will at some point want sound direction, years of experience behind them guiding you. It breaks my heart to hear a bride or a groom say" I just want this over with." I know the stress can become overwhelming, life happens right in the middle of planning and overwhelming feelings start to rise. That's what I am here for to HELP you bring you back to whats important and bring the joy back into planning.
Enjoy the Wedding Planning, Make Memories, You Only Get this 1 chance!
Happy Planning Everyone!
Come Check out our Live Facebook Video on the Questions and Answers to our Program
Check out our Video on the Jump Start Wedding Program
CC's Celebrations and More
***@celebrationsbycc.com
