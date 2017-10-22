News By Tag
Rock The Hilltop Concert Series coming on 10/22/2017
performed a stellar set at New Blues Festival IV in Long Beach California, last Labor Day weekend. After his appearance on The Adelanto New Blues Festival main stage opening for the legendary Canned Heat in 2015. The Victor Valley Press said, "Wielding guitar solos that echoed throughout the stadium"
Stone Stanley is a one man band who is delighting audiences in the high desert with his acoustic and electric roots stylings and strong vocals. The sound is more in line with blues/rock, what he calls Mudstomp music. This a highlonesome style that is 1930's street blues mixed with a strong backbeat, "It's like romping through the mud in a desert rain" according to Stanley. He will be playing in the renovated bar at The Hilltop Tavern during the day.
A Led Zeppelin Tribute Band, Physical Grafitti will grace the boards of the magnificent outdoor stage for trip through the seminal classic rock band's catalog.
The metal band Battle-Axe will be bring their hard rock sound to the event for this great afternoon of music in the high desert.
Delta Shade is joining the line up bringing Rock n' Roll to life. A fan is described as, "If blues is the fuse and psych is the spark, then Delta Shade are most wcj certainly the bomb. 8lbs of exothermic rock, detonating to an explosive yield of 800 riffajoules. Favorite track: War Is Over."
Special surprise guests to be announced soon!
Sunday, October 22 at 11 AM - 6 PM
Hilltop Tavern and Inn
9544 Kiowa Rd, Apple Valley, California 92308
General Admission is $10.00 - VIP $27.00 meal and two beverages with table service in front of stage. For advance tickets go to http://thedjparkerband.fourfour.com/
Young people under 21 must be accompanied by an adult, Children under 12 are free.
