Cool Blood Walk By Jack Swift is Published

An exceptional new thriller is published by Red Rattle Books

COOL BLOOD WALK - cover

Contact

Red Rattle Books

02082925163

***@theinspiragroup.com Red Rattle Books02082925163

End

-- ISBN #978-1909086203'This has knocked the wind out of me.''Don't come up to Leeds as a vampire. I won't let you in the house.'Dot has three jobs, a fragile daughter Sarah and a judgemental mother Binnie. Her ex-husband Tom is murdered, and Adam a colleague disappears mysteriously. This means more much needed money for Dot. But the police are interested in Dot and what happened to the two men. Dot meets Chris a handsome young man. Chris wants to know what has happened to Adam. Binnie notices that Chris is a little strange. She buys garlic and a crucifix. Dot, though, will need more than old superstitions to avoid destruction and dangerous seduction.'A marvellous slow burn and very different vampire tale.'Crime Chroniclesand in e-book format from Amazon at:For more info. about, see:http://www.redrattlebooks.co.uk"Hate Until Warm" by Jim Lawler"Undead Underneath" by Jack Swift"Nightmares Ahead" by Howard Jackson"Mortal Shuffle" by Jim Lawler"Zombie Bites" by David Saunderson"No Money Honey" by Howard Jackson"Dracula's Midnight Bites" edited by David Saunderson"Telegraph for Garlic" edited by Prof. Samia Ounoughi"Innocent Mosquitoes" by Howard Jackson"How to Defend Yourself Against Scorpions" by Fernando Sorrentino"Choke Bay" by Howard JacksonHoward JacksonManaging DirectorRed Rattle BooksE-mail: jacksonhoward09@googlemail.com