Cool Blood Walk By Jack Swift is Published
An exceptional new thriller is published by Red Rattle Books
"COOL BLOOD WALK" by Jack Swift
Exceptional new thriller published by Red Rattle Books
About the Book:
'This has knocked the wind out of me.'
'Don't come up to Leeds as a vampire. I won't let you in the house.'
Dot has three jobs, a fragile daughter Sarah and a judgemental mother Binnie. Her ex-husband Tom is murdered, and Adam a colleague disappears mysteriously. This means more much needed money for Dot. But the police are interested in Dot and what happened to the two men. Dot meets Chris a handsome young man. Chris wants to know what has happened to Adam. Binnie notices that Chris is a little strange. She buys garlic and a crucifix. Dot, though, will need more than old superstitions to avoid destruction and dangerous seduction.
'A marvellous slow burn and very different vampire tale.'
Crime Chronicles
COOL BLOOD WALK by Jack Swift is available from bookshops & online in the UK, Europe, the USA and Australia and in paperback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
and in e-book format from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
For more info. about Red Rattle Books, see:
http://www.redrattlebooks.co.uk
Other novels by Red Rattle Books include:
"Hate Until Warm" by Jim Lawler
"Undead Underneath" by Jack Swift
"Nightmares Ahead" by Howard Jackson
"Mortal Shuffle" by Jim Lawler
"Zombie Bites" by David Saunderson
"No Money Honey" by Howard Jackson
"Dracula's Midnight Bites" edited by David Saunderson
"Telegraph for Garlic" edited by Prof. Samia Ounoughi
"Innocent Mosquitoes" by Howard Jackson
"How to Defend Yourself Against Scorpions" by Fernando Sorrentino
"Choke Bay" by Howard Jackson
Press/Media Contact Details:
Howard Jackson
Managing Director
Red Rattle Books
E-mail: jacksonhoward09@
Contact
Red Rattle Books
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
