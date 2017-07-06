 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Fleewinter Says G'day to Australia

Fleewinter continues to expand with the latest addition - holidays to Australia!
 
 
Sydney's Iconic Opera House
Sydney's Iconic Opera House
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- UK operator Fleewinter continues to expand with the addition of a brand-new programme to Australia, initially comprised of six recommended itineraries, from seven to 21 days in duration; all holidays can be tailor-made depending on personal requirements.

At over 7.5m sq km, Australia is the sixth largest country in the world, with a population density of just 2.8 inhabitants per square kilometre, making it one of the most sparsely populated places on earth.

And there is much to offer the adventurous traveller, with some of the most famous beaches in the world (as well as great expanses of the least visited), vibrant cosmopolitan cities, desert wilderness, untouched nature, unique wildlife, the world's longest barrier reef (with some of the best diving), and world-renowned wineries.

Comments Fleewinter's Rebecca DiMassa, who has created the programme with Eva Bruce: "We have carefully designed the itineraries to showcase the iconic sites of Australia, as well as the most epic 'off-the-beaten-track' experiences.

"Each one has been crafted to maximise your time, whilst taking you through our favourite beaches, reefs, remote outback locations, lively cities, world-renowned wineries, national parks and so much more. We've also hand-picked the best boutique hotels for you to rest your head along the way."

Here is a brief summary of three of the new tours…

West Coast Explorer (http://www.fleewinter.com/australia/west-coast-explorer/): 13 days from £1095 per person

Most people head straight to the east coast yet Western Australia has so much to offer.  The 13-day West Coast Explorer itinerary provides a chance to discover the untouched beauty of Western Australia as you pass deserted beaches, explore coastal cliffs and river gorges in the World Heritage-listed Kalbarri National Park, and discover some of the world's most spectacular coral reefs.  Other highlights include the Pinnacles Desert, interacting with the famous wild dolphins in Monkey Mia, snorkelling at Ningaloo Marine Park, and strolling on the famous Cable Beach in Broome.

Leisurely Beaches and Islands (http://www.fleewinter.com/australia/beach-lovers-itinerary/): 12 days from £1175 per person

Recommended as ideal for families, the 12-day Leisurely Beaches and Islands means less time packing and unpacking and more time having fun on the beach!  Highlights include an exploration of Sydney – with its iconic Harbour Bridge, Opera House – a cruise around the famous harbour, seeing the underwater life and epic beaches of Lord Howe Island, and relaxing on the long stretches of white sand of Byron Bay.

The Grand Tour: 21 days from £3010

Experience an unforgettable journey through Australia's magnificent national parks, finest cities, oldest wine regions, remarkable dessert terrain of the untouched Outback and the breath-taking waters of The Great Barrier Reef.   Highlights include seeing crocodiles in their natural habitat, trekking through lush rainforests, discovering Indigenous culture, driving through acres of glorious vineyards and enjoying an evening sail around the Sydney Harbour.  Also included is wine tasting in the Hunter Valley, watching the sunset at Uluru and a cycle tour of Brisbane.

All prices include accommodation as stated, meals as described in itineraries, transfers as stated, and excursions.

Call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com).

Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
Source:Fleewinter
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk Email Verified
