Disciples of Babylon Unveil Release Date, Artwork & tracklist for The Rise and Fall of Babylon Albu
Hollywood modern rockers Disciples of Babylon reveal details of their highly anticipated album, 'The Rise and Fall of Babylon' set for release on October 6th.
"These are precarious times we live in, The Rise and Fall of Babylon signifies something that I feel has been a long time coming," exclaims front man Eric Knight. "Babylon, meaning our country (the USA) is slowly spinning out of control and entering into vast turmoil, I feel we are at the beginnings of a revolution one of which the likes we've never seen before. As a nation, we are no longer viewed in the regard we once were. The title reflects this shift and quite possibly a prelude of what's to come."
The album was once again helmed by GRAMMY award winner and longtime DOB producer Andres Torres, one of the producers behind the (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee) mega-hit of the summer "Despacito" which has been sitting atop the #1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record nine weeks. Look for a lyric video as well as official videos to follow. Below is the official artwork and complete track listing.
The Rise and Fall of Babylon | Track Listing
1. Freedom
2. Without You
3. We Are The Ones
4. Lift
5. Idiosyncrasies
6. Simple Life
7. Civilized
ABOUT PERSISTENT MANAGEMENT
Persistent Management is a full service artist management company based in Los Angeles, California specializing in emerging artists. PM has one simple goal: to fully realize and achieve the artistic vision, integrity and dreams of our clients. Find out more at: www.persistentmanagement.com
About Disciples of Babylon
Disciples of Babylon™ (DOB) is an international rock band based in Hollywood, California. The group was founded in 2012 and includes Eric Knight on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, lead guitarist Ramon Blanco, bassist Gui Bodi and on drums Chris Toeller. The Disciples of Babylon can be compared to the likeness of music's biggest heavy-hitters including Muse, The Foo Fighters, Queen, The Who, Stone Temple Pilots, U2 & Led Zeppelin. The band's main musical aspirations are to incorporate key stylistic elements of all great Rock music eras into their music to create a large stadium-worthy sound that thrills all audiences it encounters and proves once and for all that Rock music is here to stay. As seasoned musicians, the members of DOB individually before joining the band have accumulated several national releases independently and some having opened for the biggest names in Rock music including Aerosmith, KISS, The Dave Matthews Band, and Kid Rock. The band members have toured extensively throughout the United States and abroad, and have been featured at popular music festivals such as the Vans' Warped Tour. Find out more at: www.disciplesofbabylon.com
