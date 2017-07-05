 
Industry News





New On-Site Service Business Launches in Phoenix Focusing On Apple Products and Smart Home Equipment

New business hopes to gain customers that are looking for a premium Apple-centric organization to help them with all of their technology and smart home needs.
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Macmobilepro, LLC has launched for business on July 1st, 2017. This business has a service area of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Carefree, Cave Creek, Chandler, Gilbert and surrounding areas. Apple-oriented users or families could seek some trustworthy help in setting up new products, training or general troubleshooting of their existing devices.

Macmobilepro, LLC has been operating for only a short period of time, but one client had already written a raving review, which reads "My business relies on our Apple workstations and we contacted MacMobilePro and they immediately scheduled a on-site visit and worked their magic for us. We will continue to hire [MacMobilePro] for ALL future technical jobs we have available."

Interested parties who are interested in some technical help with their Apple devices, training, or even repairs on their Mac computer should contact Macmobilepro, LLC for more information.

Macmobilepro is available Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. They are available by appointment.

http://www.macmobilepro.com

