Industry News





Simply Eight Sponsors 3rd Annual 5k Run For Warmth with Generous Donation of Junkless Bars

Hosted by Spread The Purple, a 501(c)(3) Non Profit Organization, this September 2nd at Brookdale Park in Montclair NJ
 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- As the list of running groups, students, and individuals; line up to sign up for the upcoming 5k Run For Warmth charity event, the list of sponsors willing to donate to the cause increases everyday. Spread The Purple, proudly announces it's partnership with Simply Eight and their donation to provide the Junkless Bar to the participants and some of the attendees, a wholesome packaged food made with trusted and simple ingredients.

Ernie Pang, Founder of Simply Eight was browsing through the freezer case of a local grocery store in Kalamazoo, Michigan along with his 12 year old son Michael. Michael picked up a frozen entree package with a mouthwatering picture of what appeared to be a chicken dinner. With a curious mind as he read the side panel where the ingredient list was, he innocently asked his father – "are these foods?" The unfortunate reality was that the ingredient list had well over 50 ingredients with many unpronounceable and unrecognizable names, even to an adult.

Ernie couldn't answer his son's simple question despite his years working as a marketing insider for various packaged food companies. Frustrated, he consulted with one of his colleagues in packaged food development.  It was then he realized most of all these processed foods are loaded with additives as a result of nutrients lost from heavy processing. Furthermore, incredibly innovative food science techniques were employed to lower costs while drive higher tastes.  As an example, manufacturers have replaced wholesome ingredients like real strawberries and real sugar with cheaper alternatives like apple pieces infused with strawberry flavor and sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. The result is a Frankenstein ingredient list of what we now call – edible food like substances!

Erine believed there's got to be a better way to make processed foods. Since then, he has been on a mission to provide simpler alternatives for breakfast and snack food products. His solution is to make each food with only eight or fewer familiar kitchen pantry type ingredients. He believes simplicity will make shopping easier for concerned moms and dads. They no longer need to waste valuable time researching specific ingredients in order to know if they are healthy for them or their family. More importantly, future generations can now recognize what they are eating is in fact real food! To learn more about Junkless and Simply Eight visit http://www.spreadthepurple.org/

Are you ready to register for the 5k Run For Warmth, were you can meet companies like Simply Eight and receive your free gift, visit http://raceroster.com/events/2017/10335/5k-runwalk-for-wa... participants will also receive, gift bags, zumba warm up's, award ceremonies, on location vendors, free massages, and even VIP service thanks to local chefs and catering companies.

Spread The Purple's mission is to deliver and educate the public on various free grant programs that are available. Spread The Purple takes pride in offering the best educational tools on grants and assistance to those lower and middle income individuals and families who have short-term emergency expenses – such as the unexpected car repair, the unanticipated visit to the doctor or the unusually large heating bill.

They also assist charities through offering resources and advocate as a community support system. Spread the Purple acts as advocates for those who may not know where to go or the right questions to ask to get help. They offer cost effective tips towards building a better future.

