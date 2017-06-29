News By Tag
Runners To Receive GO POCKET Gifts at Local 5K Run For Warmth Event
The 3rd Annual 5k Run For Warmth Event Sept 2nd at Brookdale Park Hosted by Spread The Purple and they partner with GO POCKET and the participants are the true winners.
This year, Spread The Purple welcomes Caitlin McVarish, Founder of GO POCKET, who once asked the question, "Why can't I have a stick-on pocket to hold my phone?" As a textile expert and a Triathlon participant, she immediately made the first prototype after realizing that most exercise clothing do not have pockets or ones large enough to truly hold what we need when exerising, walking, or running.
After 2 years of patent work, testing and tweaking, GO POCKET is here! Beyond just holding phones (and avoiding cumbersome armbands and waist belts) GO POCKETS can: hold nutrition like GU while running, hold your keys, debit card and ID, hold an epi-pen and so much more. Want to see it in action, Instagram (@go.pocket)
Custom GO POCKETS are in the pipeline as well, they are a great focal point for a logo or message. Registered participants will receive a GO POCKET as a gift for choosing the 5k Run For Warmth this year. Visit https://raceroster.com/
Spread The Purple's mission is to deliver and educate the public on various free grant programs that are available. Spread The Purple takes pride in offering the best educational tools on grants and assistance to those lower and middle income individuals and families who have short-term emergency expenses – such as the unexpected car repair, the unanticipated visit to the doctor or the unusually large heating bill.
They also assist charities through offering resources and advocate as a community support system. Spread the Purple acts as advocates for those who may not know where to go or the right questions to ask to get help. They offer cost effective tips towards building a better future.
