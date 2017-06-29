 
Runners To Receive GO POCKET Gifts at Local 5K Run For Warmth Event

The 3rd Annual 5k Run For Warmth Event Sept 2nd at Brookdale Park Hosted by Spread The Purple and they partner with GO POCKET and the participants are the true winners.
 
 
Sponsor gopocket
Sponsor gopocket
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Spread The Purple, a 501(c)(3) non profit organization, is hosting it's 3rd Annual 5k Run For Warmth event Sept 2nd at Brookdale Park in Montclair NJ. During the last two events participants have enjoyed gift bags, zumba warm up's, award ceremonies, on location vendors, free massages, and even VIP service thanks to local chefs and catering companies.

This year, Spread The Purple welcomes Caitlin McVarish, Founder of GO POCKET, who once asked the question, "Why can't I have a stick-on pocket to hold my phone?" As a textile expert and a Triathlon participant, she immediately made the first prototype after realizing that most exercise clothing do not have pockets or ones large enough to truly hold what we need when exerising, walking, or running.

After 2 years of patent work, testing and tweaking, GO POCKET is here! Beyond just holding phones (and avoiding cumbersome armbands and waist belts) GO POCKETS can: hold nutrition like GU while running, hold your keys, debit card and ID, hold an epi-pen and so much more. Want to see it in action, Instagram (@go.pocket) and see how GO POCKETS are being used. Solving one problem ends up solving many! Visit Go Pocket from Spread The Purple's website and order one today.

Custom GO POCKETS are in the pipeline as well, they are a great focal point for a logo or message. Registered participants will receive a GO POCKET as a gift for choosing the 5k Run For Warmth this year. Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2017/10335/5k-runwalk-for-w... or http://www.spreadthepurple.org/ to register or to learn more on how you can make a difference in another family's life this season.

Spread The Purple's mission is to deliver and educate the public on various free grant programs that are available. Spread The Purple takes pride in offering the best educational tools on grants and assistance to those lower and middle income individuals and families who have short-term emergency expenses – such as the unexpected car repair, the unanticipated visit to the doctor or the unusually large heating bill.

They also assist charities through offering resources and advocate as a community support system. Spread the Purple acts as advocates for those who may not know where to go or the right questions to ask to get help. They offer cost effective tips towards building a better future.

