Enter to Win a New Pair of Shoes with Spread The Purple and Road Runners Paramus NJ
Register, Donate, or both to increase chances, shoes valued at $120 for the 5k Run For Warmth Event. Spread The Purple's 3rd Annual 5k takes place Sept 2nd at Brookdale Park, Montclair NJ.
Road Runners, the Paramus NJ location, has been a vendor and a sponsor for the 5k Run For Warmth event in the past and has decided that this year they wanted to give back even more by raffelling off a new pair of shoes from it's store. Road Runners is known for it's revolutionary Shoe Dog fit analysis kiosks used by Fit Experts to find your perfect fitting athletic shoe. In less than 12 minutes, they will give you one-on-one attention to record your stride and discuss injury prevention. You'll try on some of the best shoes for your feet, and leave our store with a smile on your face and brand new running shoes!
In addition, they are committed to bettering the world around us. Customers who join their VIP Family, our Athletes Helping Athletes program helps kids with disabilities 'go fast' through generous donations that allow these amazing kids to receive handcycles and bikes.
Entering the contest is easy, for every register entry to the 5k, runners will receive one entry, for every donation made to Spread The Purple, participants receive one entry, if you register to run and make a donation, you will receive 3 entries. (Donations must be $5 or more to qualify)
To learn more, or to register as an individual, group, team, USATF member, student, or local hero (fire fighters, police officer, EMT's, Vets, Active Duty Military, doctor or nurse), visit http://raceroster.com/
Spread The Purple 501(c)(3) non profit organization, was established in 2006 by Maryange Ariste and throughout the years, it has strived to build a better future for the following communities:
