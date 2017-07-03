 
Enter to Win a New Pair of Shoes with Spread The Purple and Road Runners Paramus NJ

Register, Donate, or both to increase chances, shoes valued at $120 for the 5k Run For Warmth Event. Spread The Purple's 3rd Annual 5k takes place Sept 2nd at Brookdale Park, Montclair NJ.
 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Spread The Purple, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is hosting it's 3rd Annual, 5k Run For Warmth Event, this September 2nd at Brookdale Park in Montclair NJ. Last year, the event was a huge success with sponsors, vendors, runners and more. With the money raised to support home owners who find themselves unable to afford oil for the winter season, the foundation was able to support 15 families for the cost of their oil. This year the organization wants to support over 30 families and thier sponsors plan to assist them with their cause.

Road Runners, the Paramus NJ location, has been a vendor and a sponsor for the 5k Run For Warmth event in the past and has decided that this year they wanted to give back even more by raffelling off a new pair of shoes from it's store. Road Runners is known for it's revolutionary Shoe Dog fit analysis kiosks used by Fit Experts to find your perfect fitting athletic shoe. In less than 12 minutes, they will give you one-on-one attention to record your stride and discuss injury prevention. You'll try on some of the best shoes for your feet, and leave our store with a smile on your face and brand new running shoes!

In addition, they are committed to bettering the world around us. Customers who join their VIP Family, our Athletes Helping Athletes program helps kids with disabilities 'go fast' through generous donations that allow these amazing kids to receive handcycles and bikes.

Entering the contest is easy, for every register entry to the 5k, runners will receive one entry, for every donation made to Spread The Purple, participants receive one entry, if you register to run and make a donation, you will receive 3 entries. (Donations must be $5 or more to qualify)

To learn more, or to register as an individual, group, team, USATF member, student, or local hero (fire fighters, police officer, EMT's, Vets, Active Duty Military, doctor or nurse), visit http://raceroster.com/events/2017/10335/5k-runwalk-for-wa...

Spread The Purple 501(c)(3) non profit organization, was established in 2006 by Maryange Ariste and throughout the years, it has strived to build a better future for the following communities: low income working class, unemployed, mental health, homelessness, and ex-offenders. The purpose of this nonprofit is to act as a community support system. If you are feeling overwhelmed by financial obligations, worried about your families health or well-being or stressed about an unexpected circumstance or situation – they are here to help, guide and advocated for you. They know who to talk to, where to turn and the right questions to ask. To learn more about Spread The Purple visit http://www.spreadthepurple.org/

Media Contact
May We Help You, LLC
Latisha M
***@mwhyradio.com
End
Source:MWHY LLC
Email:***@mwhyradio.com
Tags:5kEvents, SpreadThePurple, Roadrunners
Industry:Event
Location:Montclair - New Jersey - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jul 03, 2017
