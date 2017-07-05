Pavel Ermachenko, Artezio,"The Internet of Things: New Opportunities Expose New Vulnerabilities"

Experts predict that in the near future significant IoT projects will be implemented in large cities of Eastern Europe and will focus on the use of smart systems and sensors for city infrastructure management.

Contact

Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio

+7 (495) 981 0531

***@artezio.com Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio+7 (495) 981 0531

End

-- Smart cities are expected to appear in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. The projects on building such cities are already undergoing the government expert review, and they include not only automation of the traffic, power, and video management systems but also deployment of sensor systems that will allow saving energy resources.On the one hand, adoption of such solutions will enhance the well-being of citizens, but on the other hand, it will make smart city systems vulnerable to cyberattacks.Pavel Ermachenko, Artezio analytical expert, draws attention to the security issues of the current projects in the field of IoT."Each year the number of real-world attacks carried out via computer networks is growing. Keeping in mind potential threats and risks, we should be able to predict cyberattacks before they occur," notes Ermachenko.The expert also believes that we should not be afraid of implementing smart systems. It is necessary to focus attention on development of program platforms and their protection.Among the key issues of IoT system implementation, the round-table participants highlighted the limited address space of IPv4 that is still used by IoT engineers."RIPE recommends considering IoT as multiple data flows managed by a large number of participants. Besides, IoT projects need to be built with the focus on the new IPv6 protocol that deals with the problem of address exhaustion for devices and sensors", comments External Relations Officer at the Network Coordination Centre of the European Regional Register of IP Addresses (RIPE NCC).Artezio analyst admits that there remain a large number of challenges in the IoT standardization and implementation."Today we talk about experiments with smart solutions, try to integrate networking capabilities into separate sectors of life. Yes, we are moving towards the full automation of certain processes, but we still lack clear understanding of the IoT development strategy at the national level. It is highly possible that in future IoT developments will be tightly connected to machine learning and artificial intelligence, however at the same time, the IoT processes may be limited to local projects only, for example, smart transport and accommodation automation systems", states Ermachenko.Established in 2000, Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom software development company. Over the last 17+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects. Artezio's custom software development services enable its clients to deploy multi-platform applications, resulting in leveraged power of modern software technologies. Some industry-leading sectors where Artezio holds a stellar track record include telecommunications, mobile platforms, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, logistics, utilities as well as retail. Artezio provides IT services to small, medium, and large companies within the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Russia. The company has 8 software development centers in Europe.