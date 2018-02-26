News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Artezio to Discuss Healthcare Development in the US at HIMSS-2018
Artezio will take part in the discussion of healthcare development in the USA. The company's representatives will hold meetings with key participants of the conference in Las Vegas and share their experiences of technology system implementation.
"The problem of an effective data exchange between medical institutions is one of the most urgent problems in the US. Each year we discuss it with our partners during healthcare events. Our expertise can help solve many tasks, and US companies understand this, assessing the opportunities to integrate the proposed solutions into existing systems. It is necessary to adopt not only global standards for information exchange between medical companies, but also to introduce universal solutions for increasing the efficiency of the entire US medical sphere," says Anastassia Panshyna, Marketing Director at Artezio.
At HIMSS-2018, medical companies and Artezio experts will conduct meetings on healthcare problem development and solutions. fsbdt Additional information will be available at Artezio booth #14055, Solutions Lab where materials on current developments and expertise will be presented.
About Artezio
Established in 2000, Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom software development company. Over the last 17+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects. Artezio's custom software development services enable its clients to deploy multi-platform applications, resulting in leveraged power of modern software technologies. Some industry-leading sectors where Artezio holds a stellar track record include telecommunications, mobile platforms, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, logistics, utilities as well as retail. Artezio provides IT services to small, medium, and large companies within the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Russia. The company has 8 software development centers in Europe.
Found out more: https://www.artezio.com
Contact
Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio
***@artezio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse