News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How To Avoid Costly HR Mistakes
This webinar will help employers avoid making costly HR mistakes, as well as prevent high compliance fees and penalties from the litigations.
Workplace lawsuits are on the rise. Employment litigation has increased 2000% since 1995. The average lawsuit settlement is $165,000 (not including lawyer fees) and could cost in excess of $1 Million if the case goes to trial. Additionally, compliance fines and penalties can be extremely expensive and be damaging to the organization. Employers do not intentionally violate regulations;
The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Vanessa Nelson, is founder and President of the award-winning Expert Human Resources, which she founded to help multiple high profile companies maintain employment law compliance, avoid workplace litigation, maximize human capital, and reduce costs. Ms. Nelson received her Master of Science in Administration/
Webinar attendees will learn:
• Top 15 Costly HR mistakes
• How to "fix" the mistakes
• Real life scenarios and cases
• Simple things you can do every day to avoid costly mistakes
• Many trivia questions and examples
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
Contact
Edupliance
***@edupliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse