How To Avoid Costly HR Mistakes

This webinar will help employers avoid making costly HR mistakes, as well as prevent high compliance fees and penalties from the litigations.

HR Mistakes

Contact

Edupliance

***@edupliance.com Edupliance

End

--announces webinar titled, "" that aims to update attendees on how to avoid making costly HR mistakes in order to protect the organization from risk, avoid litigation and prevent penalties. The event goes LIVE on Thursday, July 20, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.Workplace lawsuits are on the rise. Employment litigation has increased 2000% since 1995. The average lawsuit settlement is $165,000 (not including lawyer fees) and could cost in excess of $1 Million if the case goes to trial. Additionally, compliance fines and penalties can be extremely expensive and be damaging to the organization. Employers do not intentionally violate regulations;however, oftentimes employers make mistakes without knowing of the missteps. Even large corporations make mistakes. For example, Wal-Mart agreed to pay $4,828,442 in back wages and damages to employees following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division that found violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime provisions. Additionally, a former United Parcel Service (UPS) supervisor was awarded $18 million for retaliation and wrongful termination in settlement of his labor lawsuit. It is therefore important for all organizations to be knowledgeable in avoiding costly HR mistakes.The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by, is founder and President of the award-winning Expert Human Resources, which she founded to help multiple high profile companies maintain employment law compliance, avoid workplace litigation, maximize human capital, and reduce costs. Ms. Nelson received her Master of Science in Administration/Human Resources Management degree from Central Michigan University, and a Bachelor in Business Management from Northwood University. She holds the Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) credential from the Human Resources Certification Institute, SHRM-SCP from Society of Human Resources, and Certified Labor Relations Leader (CLRL) from Michigan State University.• Top 15 Costly HR mistakes• How to "fix" the mistakes• Real life scenarios and cases• Simple things you can do every day to avoid costly mistakes• Many trivia questions and examplesTo register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/ webinar/how- to-avoid-costly- hr...