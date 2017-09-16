Montclair Art Museum Announces Schedule of Exhibitions Through Summer 2018

Dynamic Line-up Features First Museum Retrospective of Philemona Williamson, First Major Retrospective of Kay WalkingStick, and Solo Exhibition of Charles E. Burchfield

-- The 2017–2018 season at the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) features three solo exhibitions of diverse artistic style.September 16, 2017–January 7, 2018"I paint figures depicting individuals of varying ethnicities inhabiting timeless, invented, dream-like environments. I probe the psychological landscape of adolescence, blurring the lines between race, gender, and class." –Philemona WilliamsonThe Montclair Art Museum will present the first museum retrospective of contemporary artist Philemona Williamson beginning September 16, 2017. Primarily spotlighting her metaphorically rich, narrative paintings, the exhibition is on view through January 7, 2018.The selection of 20 paintings spans Williamson's career from 1988 to the present. Williamson's dynamic paintings primarily feature adolescents intermingled and engaged in evocative poses and actions fraught with mystery and universal significance. Poetically titled, these works invite the viewers to use their imaginations to interpret their complex, open-ended narratives. The artist's use of vibrant colors and firmly modeled, yet elemental, generalized forms within timeless, invented spaces is the foundation for her works. In complement to these paintings, two site-specific installations reveal Williamson's creative process."Williamson's work is spellbinding and beautifully crafted," said Lora Urbanelli, MAM director. "Viewing her paintings, I find myself entangled in a web of emotions, memories, and thoughts about the nature of a lifetime of social relationships."The exhibition is co-curated by Lora Urbanelli, MAM director, and Gail Stavitsky, MAM chief curator. A 32-page catalogue will accompany the show, with an essay by Gail Stavitsky.A Conversation with Philemona WilliamsonThursday, November 9, 20177 p.m.Master Class: Philemona WilliamsonSaturday, November 18, 201710:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.A full listing of related programs will be available at montclairartmuseum.org.September 16, 2017–January 7, 2018"To me, the artist, interested chiefly in weather—all weather is beautiful, and full of powerful motion." –Charles E. Burchfield, 1943Opening September 16, 2017 at the Montclair Art Museum,is an exhibition of more than 40 of the renowned artist's lyrical landscape watercolors and drawings. His works invite the viewer to personally experience the environments in Ohio and New York to the south of Lake Erie through the artist's eyes. The exhibition will be on view through January 7, 2018.Individual weather events are examined through both an artistic and a scientific lens. Weather refers to the state of the atmosphere for a given time and place, while climate is the sum of weather events that describes a place or region. Burchfield's works capture both, with "all day sketches" conveying snapshots of past weather on specific days as well as later watercolors painted over a number of years conveying the character of a place. The works convey the artist's emotional responses to the weather and his desire to portray the invisible aspects of nature, such as sounds and heat waves, by means of visible signs and symbols.This exhibition was organized by The Burchfield Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College, Buffalo, NY. It was curated by Tullis Johnson, curator and manager of archives at The Burchfield Penney Art Center, and Dr. Stephen Vermette, climatologist and professor in the Department of Geography and Planning at Buffalo State College. It is arranged at the Montclair Art Museum by Gail Stavitsky, MAM chief curator.31st Annual Julia Norton Babson LectureTullis Johnson, Stephen Vermette, and Martha J. FleischmanThursday, October 19, 20177 p.m.Share your stormy skies, cool breezes, and sunbursts! Visitors are invited to post photos of their own weather events with. Selected photos will be displayed in the gallery and on MAM's social media @MAMmontclair.The exhibition is accompanied by an audio tour with simulated weather broadcasts, a family guide, and Family Learning Lab. A full listing of related programs will be available at montclairartmuseum.org.February 3–June 17, 2018"My present paintings of mountains and sea are vistas of memory—our America the beautiful. They are meant to glorify our land and honor those people who first lived upon it." –Kay WalkingStickThe Montclair Art Museum will be the final stop of the American Federation of the Arts' national tour of. The exhibition is the first major retrospective of Kay WalkingStick (b. 1935), a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and one of the world's most celebrated artists of Native American ancestry. It will be on view at MAM February 3–June 17, 2018.Featuring more than 60 of WalkingStick's most notable paintings, drawings, small sculptures, notebooks, and the diptychs for which she is best known, the exhibition traces her career over more than four decades and culminates with her recent paintings of monumental landscapes and Native places. Organized chronologically around themes that mark her artistic journey,traces a path of constant invention, innovation, and evolving artistic and personal growth through visually brilliant and evocative works of art. A seminal work by WalkingStick,, was borrowed from MAM's collection for the national tour.The exhibition is co-curated by NMAI curator Kathleen Ash-Milby (Navajo) and associate director David W. Penney, in close collaboration with the artist. Ash-Milby and Penney are also co-editors and authors of a substantial companion catalogue, the first of its kind, which also features writings by Margaret Archuleta (Tewa/Hispanic), Jessica Horton, Robert Houle (Saulteaux), Lucy Lippard, Erica WalkingStick Echols Lowry (Cherokee), Miles Miller (Yakama/Nez Perce), Kate Morris, Judith Ostrowitz, Lisa Seppi, and Kay WalkingStick. Generous support for this project is provided by the National Council of the National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition is organized at the Montclair Art Museum by Gail Stavitsky, MAM's chief curator.